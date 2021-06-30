Where Kevin Federline's Relationship With Britney Spears Stands 15 Years After Split

While Britney Spears fights to cut legal ties with one man in her life, here's where another—her ex-husband Kevin Federline—stands.
As fans well know, the pop icon was married to Federline, formerly her backup dancer, for two years before she filed for divorce in November 2006. By that point, they were parents to sons Sean Preston, now 15, and Jayden James, currently 14. Federline's attorney Mark Kaplan confirmed in February that the mom and dad continue to share custody with Federline taking the kids 70 percent of the time.
Of course, their short, but eventful union was more than a decade ago. Now with Spears' bombshell testimony regarding her long-running conservatorship making headlines, Kaplan shared where the father of six stands in the situation dominating headlines.
"They share a custodial relationship with the kids and nothing has changed as far as he's concerned because the conservatorship is still in place," the powerhouse lawyer explained to E! News. "If something changes in that regard, there will have to be some further dialogue about what the status quo is at that time."
According to Kaplan, Federline wishes his ex well, which would ultimately benefit their relationship as co-parents.
"Kevin wants her to be happy and healthy because she deserves that and that's the best possible way for the custodial parent to be exercising custody," Kaplan said. "So he hopes that she is taking actions that promote her happiness and well-being because that's what would best serve her role as a custodial parent."
Though Spears finally got to have her voice heard through the candid and deeply personal testimony she shared, peace remains elusive for the 39-year-old star, a longtime target of the paparazzi.
While recently vacationing in Hawaii after the hearing, the performer sounded off agains the photographers on social media and accused them of misrepresenting her in photographs.
"So being here in Maui is pretty crazy now," the singer wrote, "the paps know where I am and it's really not fun !!!! It's pretty hard going anywhere cause these silly faces keep popping up to take my picture [camera and rolling-eyes emoji] … but not only do they take my picture … they distort my body and mess with the image and it's embarrassing [grimacing, flushed and upside-down face emojis] !!!!!"
She continued, "I know my body is not perfect but I definitely do NOT look like how they portray me. It's rude and it's mean so paps kindly F--K YOU AND F--K OFF [kiss emojis] !!!!"
