Sonja Morgan Reveals Details About Her Previous Secret Romance With Ryan Serhant

Watch : Sonja Morgan Surprising Andy Cohen at GLAAD Media Awards

Sonja Morgan just blew Andy Cohen's mind with her revelation about a years-ago relationship with a fellow Bravolebrity.

During the 57-year-old The Real Housewives of New York City star's visit to Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday, June 29, the host asked Sonja if Ryan Serhant or Southern Charm's Shep Rose had "more big dick energy." Much to Andy's surprise, Sonja revealed she actually had history with the Million Dollar Listing New York star.

"I dated Ryan before he got married," Sonja replied. This led a stunned Andy to confirm, "You dated Ryan?"

She explained, "We went to [the Human Rights Campaign] event. It was a humanity event, so I felt I needed to kiss him to be a humane person."

When Andy asked where they went after the party, the reality TV mainstay replied, "Actually, he went this way, and I went that way. It's fine."

However, when the host concluded that they only kissed, Sonja corrected him by sharing, "We did a few things else, I mean afterwards—we went on other dates." She then quipped, "He was a newbie—he didn't know how dangerous it was."