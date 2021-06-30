The Weeknd Joins Forces With Euphoria Creator for HBO Cult Drama Series

Watch : Dionne Warwick Roasts Chance the Rapper & The Weeknd on Twitter

The Weeknd has landed his next big gig, and it's safe to say the singer has "Earned It."

According to Variety, the Starboy performer is teaming up with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson for the upcoming HBO series The Idol. He will executive produce and co-write the series alongside Levinson and his creative producer, Reza Fahim, who are both credited as creators.

And yes, he will also star in the show, but there's no word yet on who he'll portray.

Variety reports the show will follow a Los Angeles pop star who begins dating a club owner. The big twist? Said club owner also happens to be the leader of a cult.

The Weeknd confirmed his involvement in the show on Instagram by simply re-posting the stories and tagging HBO.

This will be the 31-year-old artist's first big role. The star previously made a cameo in Adam Sandler's Uncut Gems, and guest wrote and starred in a 2020 episode of American Dad.