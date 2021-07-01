How The Bold Type Series Finale Ended

Watch : "The Bold Type" Ladies Give Tipsy Dating, Sex & Life Advice

Good news, everyone: The Bold Type stuck the landing.

The beloved Freeform dramedy has come to an end, and we're happy to report that everything is as it should be, mostly. Season five, as short as it was, has been a little rough, but apparently it was all a means to a nice ending that leaves the trio in all the places they should be.

First, Sutton (Meghann Fahy) and Richard (Sam Page) are back together! After Sutton wrote him a beautiful recommendation for adoption, he told her that as much as he wanted kids, he would never really be happy without her, and now the divorce is off. It was truly all we've wanted all season!

Meanwhile, things were a bit more complicated for Kat (Aisha Dee) and Adena (Nikohl Boosheri).