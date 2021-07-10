Why the Cast of the New Gossip Girl Looks So Familiar

Watch : "Gossip Girl" Reboot Trailer Is Even Steamier Than We Expected

This just in...there's a fabulous new Gossip Girl cast dominating television.

On Thursday, July 8, the highly-anticipated reboot dropped on HBO Max, launching its stars—Emily Alyn Lind, Eli Brown, Whitney Peak, Thomas Doherty, Jordan Alexander, Evan Mock, Zión Moreno, Savannah Smith and Tavi Gevinson—into overnight sensations. However, some viewers may not realize, several members of the cast aren't new to the industry.

For starters, you'll never guess which starlet played the younger version of Emily VanCamp's character on Revenge. (Hint: She's one of the blonde stars in the cast.) Oh, and we can't forget to mention that one handsome actor has graduated from the Disney Channel to join this captivating revival.

And while one member of the cast is new to television, he is well-known in the modeling and skating spaces. And then, of course, there's one actress who is no stranger to blockbuster films and critically-acclaimed television shows.

Intrigued? Well, that's one secret we'll never tell—just kidding.