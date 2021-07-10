Britney SpearsKardashiansBachelor NationShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Why the Cast of the New Gossip Girl Looks So Familiar

Wondering where you've seen the new Gossip Girl cast before? You're not alone, here's everything you need to know about the stars.

This just in...there's a fabulous new Gossip Girl cast dominating television.

On Thursday, July 8, the highly-anticipated reboot dropped on HBO Max, launching its stars—Emily Alyn Lind, Eli Brown, Whitney Peak, Thomas Doherty, Jordan Alexander, Evan Mock, Zión Moreno, Savannah Smith and Tavi Gevinson—into overnight sensations. However, some viewers may not realize, several members of the cast aren't new to the industry.

For starters, you'll never guess which starlet played the younger version of Emily VanCamp's character on Revenge. (Hint: She's one of the blonde stars in the cast.) Oh, and we can't forget to mention that one handsome actor has graduated from the Disney Channel to join this captivating revival.

And while one member of the cast is new to television, he is well-known in the modeling and skating spaces. And then, of course, there's one actress who is no stranger to blockbuster films and critically-acclaimed television shows. 

Intrigued? Well, that's one secret we'll never tell—just kidding.

photos
Gossip Girl Cast: Where Are They Now?

We're more than excited to introduce you to the stars stepping into Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, Taylor Momsen and Ed Westwick's shoes. So, if you're like us and curious about where you've seen the new Gossip Girl cast before, scroll through the images below.

Colleen Hayes/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images; Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Emily Alyn Lind

Before she was playing Audrey Hope in the new iteration of Gossip GirlEmily Alyn Lind was a child actress playing the younger version of Emily VanCamp's character on Revenge. If you don't recognize the actress from Revenge, you may know her from the other projects listed on her extensive resume, including The BabysitterDoctor SleepThe Babysitter: Killer Queen and Code Black.

Allyson Riggs via Getty Images; Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max
Eli Brown

We'd be lying if we said it didn't take a quick google search to figure out why Eli Brown, who plays Otto "Obie" Bergmann IV on Gossip Girl, looked so familiar. However, once we clicked onto his IMDB page, we realized we were more familiar with Eli's career than we thought. Specifically, Eli was one of the leads in the short-lived Pretty Little Liars spinoff, titled Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. We also watched him in Guy Ritchie's 2021 action film, Wrath of Man.

Netflix; Gotham/GC Images
Whitney Peak

You'll get chills when you learn who Whitney Peak played before taking on Zoya Lott in the new Gossip Girl series. We're, of course, talking about her role as Judith in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. You may've also spotted her as Alpha Jessica in the Apple TV+ mystery drama, Home Before Dark.

Ed Herrera via Getty Images; Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Thomas Doherty

If you've ever turned on Disney Channel, there's a chance you've spotted Thomas Doherty, who is now playing Max Wolfe on Gossip Girl. Specifically, Thomas is best known for his work as Harry Hook in the Descendants TV film series and as Sean Matthews in The Lodge. He also had a recurring role on Legacies before booking GG.

Facebook Watch; Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Jordan Alexander

It's safe to say that Jordan Alexander landed a star-making role when she booked Gossip Girl. However, before playing Julien Calloway on GG, Jordan was a part of the main cast for Sacred Lies, a Facebook Watch series. 

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images; Gotham/GC Images
Evan Mock

You may not recognize Evan Mock from prior television projects, but you will likely know him from his Instagram account as it has over half-a-million followers. Evan is a model and a skateboarder from Hawaii. You've likely seen him in campaigns for Calvin Klein, Lanvin, Saint Laurent and more. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Zión Moreno

Zión Moreno may not be a household name yet, but she's no stranger to TV. Prior to playing Luna La in 2021's Gossip Girl, she starred in Netflix's Mexican teen drama Control Z as Isabela de la Fuente. Being an openly transgender actress, Zión is a big advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

Instagram; Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Savannah Lee Smith

Savannah Lee Smith may be a newcomer with Gossip Girl being her television debut, but she's already making a splash online. With over 22,000 followers on Instagram and a profile by Wonderland, the new actress appears to be an It-girl in the making.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images; Raymond Hall/GC Images
Tavi Gevinson

Before she was an actress, Tavi Gevinson gained notoriety at age 12 thanks to her fashion blog, Style Rookie. As she hit her teenage years, Tavi pivoted her focus and launched Rookie, an online magazine that discussed everything from pop culture to feminism. Rookie shut down in November 2018 after seven years.

As for her performance credits, you may've spotted Tavi in Scream Queens, Broadway's The Crucible, Parenthood and more.

Kobal/Shutterstock; Jim Spellman/Getty Images
Kristen Bell

The OG Gossip Girl! For the 2021 reboot, Kristen Bell once more lent her voice to the all-knowing truth teller. In addition to narrating the original CW series, Kristen is known for her roles in blockbuster films and hit TV shows, including Frozen, The Good Place, Veronica Mars, Bad Moms, Forgetting Sarah Marshall and House of Lies.

The Gossip Girl reboot is available on HBO Max.

