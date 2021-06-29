Soccer Star Carli Lloyd Reveals How the Postponed Olympics Helped Mend Her 12-Year Family Rift

Watch : J.Lo Gives Carli Lloyd Sexy Lap Dance to Celebrate World Cup Win

When the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed, Carli Lloyd found herself with some extra time to heal—not only from a knee injury she'd suffered that year but also from a decade-long rift she'd had with her family.

"I don't know what would've happened if the Olympics actually went on in 2020," the two-time World Cup champion told Today. "Would they have been a part of it? Would I have rekindled the relationship with them? I don't know. I'm just happy now that we are in the place that we are, and everybody feels good about it."

As Lloyd shared in her 2016 book, When Nobody Was Watching: My Hard-Fought Journey to the Top of the Soccer World, she had been estranged from her family for about 12 years. Lloyd wrote her parents had "a difficult time letting go" when she became a professional soccer player and started making her own decisions about her career. This included her training with former personal coach James Galanis, who she said her parents felt was "coming between" them, and spending time away from home on breaks. She said her father threw her out of the house ahead of the 2008 Olympics and that she was not invited to her sister's wedding.