Serena Williams' Regal Wimbledon Outfit Is More Proof She'll Always Be a Style Queen

All hail Serena Williams!

While her time at Wimbledon was unexpectedly cut short on Tuesday, June 29 as a result of an injury, the tennis icon proved her sartorial reign in the hearts of fans everywhere when she stepped out on the court in an outfit befitting a tennis queen.

Dressed in all white, Williams' outfit featured a matching removable train, delivering that unapologetically fierce flair fans have come to expect from the fashion designer's looks on the court. After all, who can forget the black tutu she rocked at the 2018 U.S. Open? Or the pink, red and black catsuit she more recently sported at the Australian Open in February?

Needless to say, her latest look has earned yet another spot in the Serena Williams Fashion Hall of Fame. Unfortunately, the powerful ensemble was offset by her premature and devastating retirement from the tournament in the first round of Wimbledon after suffering an injury during her first set against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.