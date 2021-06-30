The Real Housewives of Potomac's Season 6 Taglines Are Instantly Iconic

Watch : Candiace Dillard Sounds Off on RHOP Brawl & More! - Just The Sip

Talk about some boss bitches!

E! News has the exclusive first look at the instantly iconic taglines for season six of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Potomac. The RHOP ladies leave it all on the table as stars Wendy Osefo, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard, Ashley Darby and newest Housewife Mia Thornton flaunt their professional expertise (and share some shade, of course).

Dr. Wendy certainly takes her career as an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins School of Education seriously, pointing to her academic background with a snappy tagline. "This professor doesn't just grade on the curve, she sets the curve," Dr. Wendy says.

Massage Envy entrepreneur and chiropractor clinic owner Mia reminds her co-stars that she's not one for backstabbing.

Fan favorite Gizelle is hoping to stay out of the drama—and keep her face away from any shade. As for "Grande Dame" Karen, she's not one to back away from a fight.