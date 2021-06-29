Why Kate Bosworth Says She "Wanted to Disappear" at the Height of Her Fame

Being a famous actress comes with a lot of perks, but as history has proven, it's not the easiest job in the world.
Kate Bosworth opened up about how "intense and overwhelming" it can be to live in the spotlight on the Ladies First With Laura Brown podcast, where she talked about her rise to fame following the premiere of the surf drama Blue Crush.
The movie came out in 2002 and was a smash hit, landing the then-21-year-old actress roles in movies like Win a Date With Tad Hamilton! and Superman Returns. But behind the scenes, Kate says she was actually having a "really, really hard time."
"I did not know how to handle that at all," she reflects. "And I also did not know how to really communicate through that very well to support systems or to my friends or family."
The 38-year-old actress continues, "I was losing a lot of weight because I was really under a lot of scrutiny, and I was so stressed and spun out that if you see images of me then, it's like seeing someone under duress."
She adds that she didn't know how to address those health issues, because "I think that a lot of times people in the spotlight get this sort of thing, like, 'Well, that's what you chose,' and that's what it is."
Now, she says she has a "lot of empathy" for young people coming of age in Hollywood, because she remembers experiencing the "heartbreaking" criticism. She recalls, "I felt like I wanted to disappear, I really did."
Kate acknowledges the aughts were a "real time of cruelty," noting how critical people were of Lindsay Lohan and other stars. But she also says she "cannot imagine" what it's like for young actresses to come up in a time where Instagram portrays "unattainable, crazy amounts of perfection."
As difficult as it was, Kate said she'd be down for a sequel when she, Michelle Rodriguez and Sanoe Lake reunited for a virtual catch-up last August. As Kate put it, "I'll put my life on the line again. I don't mind," while Michelle remarked, "You don't have to ask me twice."