Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne Reveal the Sex of Their First Baby

Watch : Ronda Rousey Is Pregnant!

It's a girl!



Former UFC star Ronda Rousey and WWE star Travis Browne made the sweet announcement on June 29 in a YouTube video shared to Ronda's channel. "Our gender reveal is finally here," she began the clip. "We didn't wanna do anything that would set hundreds of acres ablaze or thousands even. Some people are idiots."



Noting that they wanted to keep it "simple, safe and Browsey Acres style" (which is the name of the couple's residence), the pair opted to show an egg hatching, which then led to a precious shot of their sonogram, and the words, "It's a girl!" The short video—for which the reveal had a reference to Pokemon—also had a few funny bloopers added towards the end.

Now, it seems like the happy couple will soon find themselves wrestling with the adjustment of the arrival of their baby girl! The proud parents-to-be previously confirmed their daughter's due date is September 22 of this year.