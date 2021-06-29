There's a Million Reasons to See These Pics of Lady Gaga's New Brunette Hair

Watch : Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" Turns 10: E! News Rewind

While she might not have been born this way, Lady Gaga definitely knows how to rock a darker hairdo.

The pop icon shared pics of her brunette hair style on Instagram today, June 29. The A Star is Born actress showed off her new lewk in a series of selfies on a private plane.

In the first pic, the singer posed with her head tilted to the side while holding up her phone. She wore a white crop top and a pink button-down shirt with strawberries all over it with a matching bucket hat while playfully holding an adorable pink stuffed animal.

The Oscar winner accessorized with large gold hoops and layered necklaces, topping off the look with a glossy pink lip and dramatic eyeliner to make her eyes pop.

The second pic featured a close-up of her chest and accentuated her rings and arm tattoos. Gaga shined in the sunlight for the last photo in the set as she looked directly at the camera.