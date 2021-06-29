There's a Million Reasons to See These Pics of Lady Gaga's New Brunette Hair

While she might not have been born this way, Lady Gaga definitely knows how to rock a darker hairdo.
The pop icon shared pics of her brunette hair style on Instagram today, June 29. The A Star is Born actress showed off her new lewk in a series of selfies on a private plane.
In the first pic, the singer posed with her head tilted to the side while holding up her phone. She wore a white crop top and a pink button-down shirt with strawberries all over it with a matching bucket hat while playfully holding an adorable pink stuffed animal.
The Oscar winner accessorized with large gold hoops and layered necklaces, topping off the look with a glossy pink lip and dramatic eyeliner to make her eyes pop.
The second pic featured a close-up of her chest and accentuated her rings and arm tattoos. Gaga shined in the sunlight for the last photo in the set as she looked directly at the camera.
This week, Gaga also celebrates the 10-year anniversary of her album Born This Way, which brought the public hits such as the titular track and "The Edge of Glory." She invited musicians such as Ben Platt and Kylie Minogue to sing her songs on the anniversary album, Born This Way Reimagined.
She shared on her account, "Thank you to each of the incredible artists who reimagined #BornThisWay songs! And thank you Little Monsters for continuing to build our community of love, acceptance, and kindness for the last 10 years."
"I'm so grateful for each of you," she continued, before quoting her own lyrics, "Rejoice and love yourself today ‘cause baby, you were Born This Way."