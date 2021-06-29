Upgrade Your Summer Wardrobe With Polo Ralph Lauren's Capsule Collection With FEED

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Today, Ralph Lauren and FEED released their second collaborative capsule collection, and it has everything you need to complete your summer wardrobe!

Featuring functional and sustainable silhouettes covered in a blue striped fabric, the collection will not only solve your everyday fashion dilemmas, but it's also tackling childhood hunger in America. Ten percent of each item sold will be donated to No Kid Hungry, a national campaign of Share Our Strength that is committed to ending childhood hunger through programs that provide children with access to food.

"The Polo x FEED Collection was created to help fight hunger here at home. Many Americans are struggling more than ever to make ends meet," FEED founder Lauren Bush Lauren explained. "Before the pandemic one in seven children in America was facing hunger or food insecurity, now that number is one in six. The purpose of this collection is to expand awareness of food disparity, while giving back and helping provide means to those in need through No Kid Hungry."