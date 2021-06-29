Milo Ventimiglia Won't Be the Only Gilmore Girls Alum on Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4

Kelly Bishop is bringing some Emily Gilmore energy to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
On Tuesday, June 29, it was revealed that the Gilmore Girls star has joined season four of the Amazon Prime Video hit. The critically-acclaimed show confirmed the casting news by sharing a sneak peek at Kelly's character, who looks just fierce by the way. In a video shared on the Mrs. Maisel Instagram account, the 77-year-old actress is seen walking to set dressed in a fabulously stripped coat, teal gloves and maroon hat.
And it seems as though Kelly's Mrs. Maisel character shares some traits with the Gilmore matriarch as she kept a steely stare for the entire video. "If looks could kill," the caption read. "Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Kelly Bishop to Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel!"
This casting news comes less than a month after it was revealed that Milo Ventimiglia, who also starred on Gilmore Girls, had joined the cast.
While it's unclear if Milo and Kelly will interact much during the new season, it does feel like a mini reunion for The WB dramedy, which Mrs. Maisel creator Amy Sherman-Palladino also created. However, this isn't the first time that Amy and Kelly have reunited for a project.
We're, of course, talking about the short-lived ABC Family—now Freeform—dramedy, Bunheads. The beloved one-season show, which was created by Amy and Lamar Damon, followed former showgirl Michelle (Sutton Foster) as she taught at a dance school belonging to her mother-in-law, Fanny (Kelly).
Prior seasons of Mrs. Maisel have featured plenty of Gilmore Girls alums. In fact, Mrs. Maisel star Alex Borstein appeared on Gilmore Girls as Drella, the Independence Inn's harpist, and Miss Celine, Emily Gilmore's go-to stylist. Oh, and we can't forget to mention how Gilmore Girls' Liza Weil (a.k.a. Paris Gellar), Brian Tarantina (a.k.a. Bootsy) and Emily Bergl (a.k.a. Francie Jarvis) also made appearances on Mrs. Maisel.
As to what fans can expect from season four? We're expecting lots of laughs and life lessons as season three ended on a low for Susie and Midge.
The first three seasons of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.