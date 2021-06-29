Joe Biden Reveals How Becoming President Has Affected His Marriage to Jill

Watch : Joe Biden Wins 2020 U.S. Election: Celebrities React

While they've spent their entire marriage so far in political office, the presidency has had a different effect on Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden's union.

After more than four decades as wife and husband, their relationship faced a major milestone when Joe, formerly a long-running Delaware senator and later the 47th vice president of the United States, was elected president in November 2020. Since their move to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, life has been expectedly different for this pair, but in a new interview with Vogue, President Biden candidly—and might we add, sweetly—shared just how much has changed.

"I miss her. I'm really proud of her. But it's not like we can just go off like we used to," he told Vogue. "When we were living in Delaware and married, once a month we'd just go up to a local bed-and-breakfast by ourselves, to make sure we had a romantic time to just get away and hang out with each other."

If you're thinking they can still get some quality alone time, it's sounds easier said than done. When his interviewer quipped about scheduling in time together, the commander-in-chief divulged this: "All kidding aside, that's part of the problem. You can't. I'm not complaining. It's part of the deal. But this life prevents it," he explained. "It's just harder."