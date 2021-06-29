Bryan Abasolo Calls Out "Disgusting, Vile" Comments Wife Rachel Lindsay Receives Online

Watch : Would Rachel Lindsay Consider Being Next "Bachelor" Host?

Bryan Abasolo has seen firsthand how thorny comments can get online.

As Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay's other half, Abasolo has a front row seat to all the troubling things people write to his wife on social media. While he would rather she not respond to their horrible words, they've since found that answering has an equally bizarre outcome.

"I feel like if you give them energy, you're bringing something to life that should have never been alive," he said on his Talking It Out podcast. "People write the most disgusting, vile stuff to her and she'll actually respond, not disrespectfully or anything like that, but she'll respond with—she's a lawyer, so she'll hit her back with the facts, like, 'How was I doing this? How was I doing that?'"

Their responses are just as unsettling. "The person doesn't even answer back with the responses," Abasolo continued. "Instead they respond with, 'Oh my god, I love you. I didn't think you would respond,' and it's like how did you just say what you just said that was so malicious and then just totally flip? Like 'Oh my god, I'm sorry. I didn't think you would respond."