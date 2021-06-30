Allison Mack Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Role in NXIVM Sex Trafficking Case

Allison Mack is going behind bars.
The former Smallville actress was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday, June 30, for crimes committed while involved with the NXIVM cult. She was also ordered to pay a $20,000 fine, according to the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York.
In 2019, Mack pled guilty to racketeering conspiracy and racketeering acts of state law extortion and forced labor, in a sex trafficking case that involved Keith Raniere's NXIVM group.
She admitted at the time that she blackmailed two women into participating in NXIVM activities by threatening to release harmful info about them. While making her plea in federal court, she said, "Through it all, I believed Keith Raniere's intentions were to help people," adding, "I was wrong."
Over the weekend, Mack, 38, issued another apology and asked a New York judge not to imprison her. She faced 14 to 17 years behind bars, per Variety.
"It is now of paramount importance for me to say, from the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry," Mack wrote in a note included in her sentencing memo on Friday, June 25, and obtained by E! News. "I threw myself into the teachings of Keith Raniere with everything I had. I believed, whole-heartedly, that his mentorship was leading me to a better, more enlightened version of myself. I devoted my loyalty, my resources, and, ultimately, my life to him. This was the biggest mistake and regret of my life."
The American Odyssey star went on, "I am sorry to those of you that I brought into Nxivm. I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man. I am sorry I encouraged you to use your resources to participate in something that was ultimately so ugly."
Last year, Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison and a fine of $1.75 million after a jury found him guilty of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and attempted sex trafficking, as well as racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy.
Mack has confessed to being a member of his secret society known as DOS.
According to the US Attorney's Office, Raniere created a hierarchy within DOS with "masters" and female "slaves," who were asked to bring other slaves into the group. Mack was accused of recruiting slaves, who were allegedly branded and required to submit "collateral," per prosecutors.
Federal prosecutors asked the judge to give Mack a reduced sentence due to her cooperation and help in prosecuting Raniere, according to Variety, though details of her cooperation are not public.
Mack has been on house arrest since she was detained in 2018. Last year, she filed to divorce her wife, Nicki Clyne, after three years of marriage.
Ahead of the sentencing, Mack's mother wrote a letter to the judge to ask for leniency, which was obtained by E! News. She said Mack had turned her life around by getting a job at a catering company, making the Dean's list of a community college and beginning online classes at UC Berkeley. Her mother said she got into the top-ranked university on a scholarship and is planning to graduate in spring 2022 with a degree in Rhetoric and Psychology.
In her own sentencing letter this week, Mack wrote, "I have experienced overwhelming shame as I have worked to accept and understand all that went on and all that I chose. There were times I was not sure I would make it through this alive, the pain was so crippling. That said, I know that coming out the other side, I am a better, kinder woman because of this."