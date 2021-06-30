Allison Mack Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Role in NXIVM Sex Trafficking Case

Watch : Allison Mack Pleads Guilty to Racketeering in NXIVM Case

Allison Mack is going behind bars.

The former Smallville actress was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday, June 30, for crimes committed while involved with the NXIVM cult. She was also ordered to pay a $20,000 fine, according to the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York.

In 2019, Mack pled guilty to racketeering conspiracy and racketeering acts of state law extortion and forced labor, in a sex trafficking case that involved Keith Raniere's NXIVM group.

She admitted at the time that she blackmailed two women into participating in NXIVM activities by threatening to release harmful info about them. While making her plea in federal court, she said, "Through it all, I believed Keith Raniere's intentions were to help people," adding, "I was wrong."

Over the weekend, Mack, 38, issued another apology and asked a New York judge not to imprison her. She faced 14 to 17 years behind bars, per Variety.

"It is now of paramount importance for me to say, from the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry," Mack wrote in a note included in her sentencing memo on Friday, June 25, and obtained by E! News. "I threw myself into the teachings of Keith Raniere with everything I had. I believed, whole-heartedly, that his mentorship was leading me to a better, more enlightened version of myself. I devoted my loyalty, my resources, and, ultimately, my life to him. This was the biggest mistake and regret of my life."