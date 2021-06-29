Sutton and Richard Consider Their "Dream" Future in Bold Type Series Finale Sneak Peek

Watch : "The Bold Type" Series Finale Sneak Peek

Raise your hand if you still haven't forgiven The Bold Type for the demise of Sutton (Meghann Fahy) and Richard (Sam Page).

As scandalous as the beginning of their relationship was, they were a delightful pair, all the way up until their blissful marriage was torn apart by a disagreement over having kids. Now, they're back to sleeping together a few final times as they say their goodbyes...if it's really goodbye.

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at this week's series finale, in which Sutton and Richard go out to a bar in the midst of their little game of pretend, and they begin to talk about what they're even doing right now. It's enough to make us wonder if there's a chance for this couple to work out in the end.

"I kinda feel like we're living in a dream," she tells him. "Walking around pretending like nothing is different. But it is. I literally have our divorce papers in my bag right now, and you're gonna adopt a baby! What are we doing?"

All Richard says is "I don't know," and asks if they can keep living in this dream.