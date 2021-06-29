Influencer Oli London Under Fire for Getting 18 Surgeries to Look Like BTS’ Jimin

Watch : BTS' Jimin Wannabe Look-a-Like: "Botched" Recap (S6, Ep2)

Non-binary influencer Oli London said that they "feel Korean" in a June 28 video after getting a whopping 18 surgeries to make themselves look more like Park Jimin from K-Pop group BTS.

"I identify with the Korean community," they said. "Maybe they will accept me more now because I have ‘the look.' Maybe people will think I'm actually Korean, which will make me really happy. They can see how much I love their culture. This is the extreme length that I have gone to because I love Korea so much."

London even mentioned the "Butter" singer.

"I just want to make Jimin proud as well," the influencer continued. "Jimin is my ultimate idol and I want him to be proud. I'm sure he'll be proud that I look exactly like him now. I have his eyes. I finally have Jimin's Korean eyes and they're so, so beautiful. I'm so, so happy with my new look and I can't wait to see the final results when all the swelling goes down."