15 Products to Keep Your Pets Safe & Cool This Summer

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Summer is in full swing, which means a season full of family fun is in sight! But don't forget about your furry one's needs!

Given that the summer holidays are synonymous with fireworks, which can be triggering for most animals, you might need some backup in the form of calming accessories. Or if you're spending your day at the pool, beach or lake, you'll definitely want to get proper water safety equipment for your pup. Or perhaps you're celebrating outside under the beating sun. In this case, your dog or cat will appreciate a cooling bed or pool.

Whatever your summer plans are, we rounded up all the essentials needed to keep your furry friends cool, calm and collected!