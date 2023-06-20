15 Products to Keep Your Pets Safe & Cool This Summer

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Summer is in full swing, which means a season full of family fun is in sight! But don't forget about your furry one's needs!
Given that the summer holidays are synonymous with fireworks, which can be triggering for most animals, you might need some backup in the form of calming accessories. Or if you're spending your day at the pool, beach or lake, you'll definitely want to get proper water safety equipment for your pup. Or perhaps you're celebrating outside under the beating sun. In this case, your dog or cat will appreciate a cooling bed or pool.
Whatever your summer plans are, we rounded up all the essentials needed to keep your furry friends cool, calm and collected!
Summer Must-Haves for Pets
ThunderShirt Sport Dog Anxiety Jacket
Soothe your dog's worst fears like thunderstorms, fireworks and vet visits with the ThunderShirt. This washable anxiety jacket applies gentle, constant pressure to help calm down your dogs when they're anxious or overexcited.
This vest also comes in pink and it has 8,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Jasonwell Foldable Pet Pool
Available in five different sizes, this foldable pet pool will help your doggos cool down on those blistering summer days. Plus, it doesn't require inflation and is made with extra tough materials, so your furry friend won't pop it.
This pet pool has 22,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pet Acoustics Pet Tunes Calming Music Dog Speaker
If your dog gets separation anxiety or is triggered by environmental changes or loud noises, this Bluetooth music player is a must. It offers up to 90 minutes of soothing "frequency modified" music to relax their overstimulated nervous system.
Ergodyne Chill Its 6700CT Cooling Bandana
Keep your canine friends cool on hot days up to four hours with this cooling bandana. All you have to do is run it under water for about a minute, shake it then let the cooling sensation start.
These cooling bandanas come in 10 colors and they have 4,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Veehoo Cooling Elevated Dog Bed
Available in sizes S-XL, this dog bed holds a maximum weight of 150 pounds and allows your dog to nap in the peace thanks to heat-resistant fabric and elevated construction to keep them off the hot cement.
This bed comes in four colors and it has 19,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Outward Hound Dog Life Jacket
If you're hitting the water this July 4th with your pup, make sure to keep your dog safe with this life jacket. It provides maximum buoyancy in the water without restricting movement, plus the color will make it easy to keep tabs on your furry one.
This life jacket comes in 7 colors and 7 sizes. It has 22,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Illumifun LED Dog Collar
Summer means more daylight and time to walk your dogs at night! But if you're mid-walk when it gets dark, this flashing LED dog collar will come in clutch.
This collar comes in 7 colors and 5 sizes. It has 4,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Peteast Splash Sprinkler Pad for Dogs & Kids
Your furry and human kiddos cool off together by running through this sprinkler pad! All you have to do is attach your outdoor hose, no inflation needed.
This one comes in three sizes and it has 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Happy Hoodie Calming Cap for Dogs
This calming cap will help block out the triggering sound of fireworks and other harsh noises. Plus, it can keep your dog's ears warm in the winter.
MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle
Keep your dog hydrated on hikes or road trips with this water bottle! It has a lock seal design to keep water from leaking and to control the amount of water released.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky recommended this water bottle. This also comes in pink. The MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle has 22,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Travel Carrier
Travel in style this summer with your pet thanks to this multi-purpose carrier! Besides holding your pet, it also folds out to become a comfortable dog bed.
Lesotc Foldable Pet Water Bottle
If you're on the go with your dog a lot, you need to keep this foldable water bottle in your bag. It's leak-proof, incredibly compact and convenient. It comes in six colors and two sizes. This travel water bottle has 18,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Penn-Plax VacGroom Pet Grooming and Shedding Vacuum Attachment Kit – Great for Dogs, Cats, and Your Furniture! Works With Almost All Vacuum Brands
If vacuuming is your least favorite chore, this attachment is specifically made to get pet fur off of your furniture. It's a total lifesaver with 3,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
—Originally published June 29. 2021 at 3 AM PT.