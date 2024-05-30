The Top 16 Must-Have Products to Keep Your Pets Safe and Cool This Summer

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Summer is almost here, promising a season full of family fun and outdoor activities. While we're stoked to soak in all the fun-in-the-sun good vibes, it's also important to consider the needs of your furry companions during this time.
The summer holidays often coincide with fireworks displays, which can be particularly distressing for most pets. To help manage their anxiety, calming accessories may become essential. If your plans include spending time by the pool, beach, or lake, ensuring your pet's safety with appropriate water safety equipment is a must. Additionally, outdoor celebrations under the hot sun call for measures to keep your pets cool, such as providing a shade tent or a pet pool.
To help you prepare, we've compiled a comprehensive list of the best products to keep your pets safe, cool, and comfortable all summer long. We've got you covered, so you can enjoy a worry-free summer with your pets by your side!
Summer Essentials for Pets
ThunderShirt Sport Dog Anxiety Jacket
Soothe your dog's worst fears like fireworks, thunderstorms, and vet visits with the ThunderShirt. Available in seven sizes, this washable anxiety jacket applies gentle, constant pressure to help calm down your dogs when they're anxious or overexcited.
This vest also comes in pink and it has 12,200+ five-star Amazon reviews.
PetMaker Foldable Pet Pool & Bathing Tub With Carrying Bag
Keep your furry companion cool and content with this foldable pet pool. Ideal for bathing or providing relief on scorching days, it accommodates pets up to 80 lbs. Conveniently collapsible and equipped with a wide-mouth drain for easy cleaning, it's accompanied by a handy carrying bag for portability.
Ergodyne Cooling Bandana
Keep your canine friends cool on hot days up to four hours with this cooling bandana. All you have to do is run it under water for about a minute, shake it then let the cooling sensation start.
These cooling bandanas come in 10 designs and they have 5,300+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Pet Acoustics Pet Tunes Calming Music Dog Speaker
If your dog gets separation anxiety or is triggered by environmental changes or loud noises, this Bluetooth music player is a must. It offers up to 90 minutes of soothing "frequency modified" music to relax their overstimulated nervous system.
Lazy Dog Lounger Water Raft
The Lazy Dog Lounger Water Raft is perfect for keeping your pup cool and comfy. With a high-buoyancy foam core, your dog can easily hop on and off. The covers are durable, puncture-resistant, and washable, so cleaning is a snap. Plus, it comes in two sizes and four colors to suit any dog and style.
Veehoo Cooling Elevated Dog Bed
Available in sizes S-XL, this dog bed holds a maximum weight of 150 pounds and allows your dog to nap in the peace thanks to heat-resistant fabric and elevated construction to keep them off the hot cement.
This bed comes in six colors and it has 24,800+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Outward Hound Dog Life Jacket
If you're hitting the water this July 4th with your pup, make sure to keep your dog safe with this life jacket. It provides maximum buoyancy in the water without restricting movement, plus the color will make it easy to keep tabs on your furry one.
This life jacket comes in a wide variety of sizes, colors, and styles. It has 28,800+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Arcadia Trail Outdoor Ultimate Dog Shade Tent
The Arcadia Trail Outdoor Ultimate Shade Tent is a must-have for outdoor adventures and provides instant shade on hot days. Easily transportable and simple to set up, this packable tent offers a cool, protected spot for you and your dog to rest and recharge. It features a front awning for extra sun protection, waterproof material, flame retardancy, UV protection, a name tag, and convenient carrying handles.
Illumifun LED Dog Collar
Summer means more daylight and time to walk your dogs at night! But if you're mid-walk when it gets dark, this flashing LED dog collar will come in clutch.
This collar comes in seven colors and five sizes. It has over 6,000 five-star Amazon reviews.
Peteast Splash Sprinkler Pad For Dogs & Kids
Your furry and human kiddos cool off together by running through this sprinkler pad! All you have to do is attach your outdoor hose, no inflation needed.
This one comes in three sizes and it has 3,500+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Happy Hoodie Calming Cap For Dogs
This calming cap will help block out the triggering sound of fireworks and other harsh noises. Plus, it can keep your dog's ears warm in the winter.
MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle
Keep your dog hydrated on hikes or road trips with this water bottle! It has a lock seal design to keep water from leaking and to control the amount of water released.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky recommended this water bottle. This also comes in pink. The MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle has 32,100+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Wild One Travel Carrier
Travel in style this summer with your pet thanks to this multi-purpose carrier! Besides holding your pet, it also folds out to become a comfortable dog bed.
Lesotc Pet Water Bottle
If you're on the go with your dog a lot, you need to keep this foldable water bottle in your bag. It's leak-proof, incredibly compact and convenient. It comes in six colors and two sizes.
This travel water bottle has 19,100+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Penn-Plax VacGroom Pet Grooming & Shedding Vacuum Attachment Kit
If vacuuming is your least favorite chore, this attachment is specifically made to get pet fur off of your furniture. It's a total lifesaver with 4,500+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Qumy Paw Protectors
Protect your pet's sensitive paws from the scorching hot cement with these outdoor walking dog shoes that have 17,600+ five-star reviews on Amazon. They come in eight sizes and six colors.
—Originally published June 29. 2021 at 3 AM PT.