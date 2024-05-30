The Top 16 Must-Have Products to Keep Your Pets Safe and Cool This Summer

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Summer is almost here, promising a season full of family fun and outdoor activities. While we're stoked to soak in all the fun-in-the-sun good vibes, it's also important to consider the needs of your furry companions during this time.

The summer holidays often coincide with fireworks displays, which can be particularly distressing for most pets. To help manage their anxiety, calming accessories may become essential. If your plans include spending time by the pool, beach, or lake, ensuring your pet's safety with appropriate water safety equipment is a must. Additionally, outdoor celebrations under the hot sun call for measures to keep your pets cool, such as providing a shade tent or a pet pool.

To help you prepare, we've compiled a comprehensive list of the best products to keep your pets safe, cool, and comfortable all summer long. We've got you covered, so you can enjoy a worry-free summer with your pets by your side!