14 Products to Keep Your Pets Safe & Cool This Summer

From anxiety-reducing vests and treats to cooling dog beds and pools, these products are pawfect for the dog days of summer.

By Emily Spain Jun 29, 2021 10:00 AMTags
The Fourth of July is around the corner, which means a weekend full of family fun is in sight! Besides picking up your patriotic looks and painting your nails red, white and blue and preparing your backyard for entertaining guests, don't forget about your furry one's needs!

Given July 4th is synonymous with fireworks, which can be triggering for most animals, you might need some backup in the form of calming treats and accessories. Or if you're spending Independence Day at the pool, beach or lake, you'll definitely want to get proper water safety equipment for your pup. Or perhaps you're celebrating America outside under the beating sun. In this case, your dog or cat will appreciate a cooling bed or pool

Whatever your Fourth of July plans are, we rounded up all the essentials needed to keep your furry friends cool, calm and collected!

Celebrate National Pet Day With These 22 Pawfect Gifts

ThunderShirt Sport Dog Anxiety Jacket

Soothe your dog's worst fears like thunderstorms, fireworks and vet visits with the ThunderShirt. This washable anxiety jacket applies gentle, constant pressure to help calm down your dogs when they're anxious or overexcited.

$45
Amazon

Jasonwell Foldable Pet Pool

Available in five different sizes, this foldable pet pool will help your doggos cool down on those blistering summer days. Plus, it doesn't require inflation and is made with extra tough materials, so your furry friend won't pop it.

$39
Amazon

iCalmDog 5.0b Bluetooth Speaker

If your dog gets separation anxiety or is triggered by environmental changes or loud noises, this Bluetooth music player is a must. It offers three hours of soothing piano music to relax their overstimulated nervous system.

$90
Amazon

Ergodyne Chill Its 6700CT Cooling Bandana

Keep your canine friends cool on hot days up to four hours with this cooling bandana. All you have to do is run it under water for about a minute, shake it then let the cooling sensation start.

$5
Amazon

Veehoo Cooling Elevated Dog Bed

Available in sizes S-XL, this dog bed holds a maximum weight of 150 pounds and allows your dog to nap in the peace thanks to heat-resistant fabric and elevated construction to keep them off the hot cement.

$46
Amazon

The Anxious Pet - Relax & Roll Calming Dog Treats

When it comes time for fireworks, give your dog some calming dog treats! These peanut butter-flavored treats will calm anxiety, plus promote healthy brain function and new cell growth.

$38
Amazon

Pet Life Grey

Regulate your pet's temperature with this heating and cooling smart house depending on the season. Besides cooling them off in the summer, your dogs or cats will love taking naps on the gel foam mattress inside.

$90
Petco

Outward Hound Dog Life Jacket

If you're hitting the water this July 4th with your pup, make sure to keep your dog safe with this life jacket. It provides maximum buoyancy in the water without restricting movement, plus the color will make it easy to keep tabs on your furry one.

$28
$22
Amazon

Dog Car Safety Seat

For those of you who are planning road trips this summer, don't forget this car seat that hooks onto your headrest to keep your dogs safe.

$80
$69
Alpha Paw

Illumifun LED Dog Collar

Summer means more daylight and time to walk your dogs at night! But if you're mid-walk when it gets dark, this flashing LED dog collar will come in clutch. 

$13
Amazon

Peteast Splash Sprinkler Pad for Dogs & Kids

Your furry and human kiddos cool off together by running through this sprinkler pad! All you have to do is attach your outdoor hose, no inflation needed.

$43
Amazon

Happy Hoodie Calming Cap for Dogs

This calming cap will help block out the triggering sound of fireworks and other harsh noises. Plus, it can keep your dog's ears warm in the winter.

$15
$14
Chewy

MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle

Keep your dog hydrated on hikes or road trips with this water bottle! It has a lock seal design to keep water from leaking and to control the amount of water released.

$23
$18
Amazon

Travel Carrier

Travel in style this summer with your pet thanks to this multi-purpose carrier! Besides holding your pet, it also folds out to become a comfortable dog bed.

$125
Wild One

