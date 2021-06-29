14 Products to Keep Your Pets Safe & Cool This Summer

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The Fourth of July is around the corner, which means a weekend full of family fun is in sight! Besides picking up your patriotic looks and painting your nails red, white and blue and preparing your backyard for entertaining guests, don't forget about your furry one's needs!
Given July 4th is synonymous with fireworks, which can be triggering for most animals, you might need some backup in the form of calming treats and accessories. Or if you're spending Independence Day at the pool, beach or lake, you'll definitely want to get proper water safety equipment for your pup. Or perhaps you're celebrating America outside under the beating sun. In this case, your dog or cat will appreciate a cooling bed or pool.
Whatever your Fourth of July plans are, we rounded up all the essentials needed to keep your furry friends cool, calm and collected!
ThunderShirt Sport Dog Anxiety Jacket
Soothe your dog's worst fears like thunderstorms, fireworks and vet visits with the ThunderShirt. This washable anxiety jacket applies gentle, constant pressure to help calm down your dogs when they're anxious or overexcited.
Jasonwell Foldable Pet Pool
Available in five different sizes, this foldable pet pool will help your doggos cool down on those blistering summer days. Plus, it doesn't require inflation and is made with extra tough materials, so your furry friend won't pop it.
iCalmDog 5.0b Bluetooth Speaker
If your dog gets separation anxiety or is triggered by environmental changes or loud noises, this Bluetooth music player is a must. It offers three hours of soothing piano music to relax their overstimulated nervous system.
Ergodyne Chill Its 6700CT Cooling Bandana
Keep your canine friends cool on hot days up to four hours with this cooling bandana. All you have to do is run it under water for about a minute, shake it then let the cooling sensation start.
Veehoo Cooling Elevated Dog Bed
Available in sizes S-XL, this dog bed holds a maximum weight of 150 pounds and allows your dog to nap in the peace thanks to heat-resistant fabric and elevated construction to keep them off the hot cement.
The Anxious Pet - Relax & Roll Calming Dog Treats
When it comes time for fireworks, give your dog some calming dog treats! These peanut butter-flavored treats will calm anxiety, plus promote healthy brain function and new cell growth.
Pet Life Grey
Regulate your pet's temperature with this heating and cooling smart house depending on the season. Besides cooling them off in the summer, your dogs or cats will love taking naps on the gel foam mattress inside.
Outward Hound Dog Life Jacket
If you're hitting the water this July 4th with your pup, make sure to keep your dog safe with this life jacket. It provides maximum buoyancy in the water without restricting movement, plus the color will make it easy to keep tabs on your furry one.
Dog Car Safety Seat
For those of you who are planning road trips this summer, don't forget this car seat that hooks onto your headrest to keep your dogs safe.
Illumifun LED Dog Collar
Summer means more daylight and time to walk your dogs at night! But if you're mid-walk when it gets dark, this flashing LED dog collar will come in clutch.
Peteast Splash Sprinkler Pad for Dogs & Kids
Your furry and human kiddos cool off together by running through this sprinkler pad! All you have to do is attach your outdoor hose, no inflation needed.
Happy Hoodie Calming Cap for Dogs
This calming cap will help block out the triggering sound of fireworks and other harsh noises. Plus, it can keep your dog's ears warm in the winter.
MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle
Keep your dog hydrated on hikes or road trips with this water bottle! It has a lock seal design to keep water from leaking and to control the amount of water released.
Travel Carrier
Travel in style this summer with your pet thanks to this multi-purpose carrier! Besides holding your pet, it also folds out to become a comfortable dog bed.
Ready for more summer must-haves? Check out these 10 after-sun products that reviewers swear by.