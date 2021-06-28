Shawn Mendes Recalls Feeling "Terrified of Being Evil" Following Argument With Camila Cabello

Watch : Shawn Mendes' Best Bits From "In Wonder" Documentary

Shawn Mendes is learning how to "Treat You Better."

The singer revealed he is afraid of being the bad guy in his relationship with Camila Cabello, after the pair recently had an argument.

As he recalled on the Man Enough podcast, "I raised my voice at her and she was like, ‘I don't like it when you raise your voice. Why did you raise your voice?' And I got so defensive."

Shawn went on, "I was like, ‘I wasn't raising my voice at you!' And I did raise my voice at her. And I felt her shrink and I felt me grow and I was like, ‘Oh god, this is the worst.' I'm so terrified of being evil. I'm so scared to be bad. I don't want to be bad."

The couple then "had to get in this massive conversation" about this deep-rooted fear, because he didn't want to be perceived negatively.