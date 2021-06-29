Jason Sudeikis and Ted Lasso Co-Star Keeley Hazell Get Cozy During New York City Outing

A match made in heaven!
Jason Sudeikis plays a loveable soccer coach on the hit comedy series, Ted Lasso, and it looks like he just found himself a keeper in co-star Keeley Hazell. The two, who first sparked romance rumors in February, were spotted enjoying a fun-filled outing in New York City.
On Sunday, June 27, the couple stepped out for the first time together and could be seen smiling and laughing during their afternoon stroll in the Big Apple. At one point, the English actress and former Saturday Night Live star were photographed wrapping their arms around each other, as well as walking hand-in-hand.
For their outing, the duo kept things casual and low-key.
The 45-year-old actor wore a baby blue sweater and brown shorts that he styled with bright blue sneakers and a newspaper boy hat. The 34-year-old model looked just as effortlessly chic in a ruffled white button-down shirt, matching shorts and block heels.
At this time, Jason and Keeley haven't publicly commented on their romance. However, a source close to the actor tells E! News they've been going strong for a few months now.
"It's going well and he is enjoying being in a relationship again," the insider reveals. "They spent time in the U.K. this spring where he was working and she was very supportive. He had been through a rough time in his life and she was there for him."
Now that they've made their way stateside, the pair is "in New York spending downtime together doing normal couple things, like taking walks and going out to dinner."
As the insider put it, "They make each other laugh and it's been easy and fun. She's up for anything and is great to be around. He's very happy with her."
Back in February, a source close to Jason echoed similar sentiments about their connection, sharing, "He's enjoying spending time with her...They have known each other for a while and have always been friendly. It's been nice for him while he's in London to have someone to spend time with."
News of Jason's blossoming romance with the actress comes seven months after he and Olivia Wilde decided to call it quits following 10 years together. They share two kids: Otis Alexander, 7, and Daisy Josephine, 4.
But as fans know, the comedian isn't the only one to move on.
In January, Olivia confirmed she was dating Harry Styles—who is starring in her upcoming film Don't Worry Darling—after they were spotted holding hands and looking cozy at a friend's wedding. Since putting their romance on display, they've been going strong ever since.
Despite their breakup, Olivia and Jason have remained cordial. Earlier this month, he opened up about how the Booksmart director encouraged him to turn Ted Lasso into a larger project after he previously played the character for an NBC Sports special.
"It was Olivia who was like, 'You should do it as a TV show or movie,'" he told Kathryn Hahn on Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, adding that he worked with Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly to make it a reality. "2015, we sat down to write the pilot, and it wasn't until about 2018 that we came back."
In March, Olivia celebrated her ex's win at the 2021 Critics Choice Awards for his role in Ted Lasso.
"Congrats to Jason and the entire Ted Lasso family on your @CriticsChoice wins!" she wrote on social media at the time. "So happy for you guys. I hope this means we all keep wearing hoodies when the ceremonies are in person next year."