A Botched Patient's Secret Silicone Butt Puts Her Whole Life Into Question

Watch : Injected Silicone Could Have KILLED This Patient

Secrets definitely can hurt someone. In this case, it's a Botched patient's rear end!

Tonight's episode on June 29 proved it's sometimes better to be upfront about surgery. From a woman who underwent a "lumpy" nose job without her mother knowing to a wife whose own husband wasn't aware of her new silicone rear end and a daughter seeking an "anime" physique, Drs. Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow got to the root of these patients' past painful plastic surgery mishaps.

Yuliana underwent multiple surgeries including gastric bypass and a Brazilian butt lift while in her native Colombia, but a "discount doctor" ruined her hopes of a "Jennifer Lopez butt." Instead of J.Lo, Yuliana's "mutilated" behind certainly was hanging low once her silicone injections were removed and her new implants migrated onto her hips instead of her rear end cheeks.

"I'm a prisoner of my butt," Yuliana heartbreakingly explained.

During a consultation with Drs. Nassif and Dubrow, Yuliana admitted she felt "ashamed" for her past secret procedures that put a strain onto her marriage.