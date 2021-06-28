TikTok Star Emmy Hartman Designed a Room With Dormify & We're Obsessed

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It can often be easier said than done to create a space that reflects your personality that's also functional and caters to your budget. Luckily, Dormify solves that problem by offering affordable bedding, décor, furniture and more for spaces of all different sizes. Recently, the brand tapped one of TikTok's most relatable content creators Emmy Hartman, known for her eclectic style, to curate a room filled with products from Dormify's newest collection.

Between her juxtaposition of Harry Styles posters with neon lights on the walls and her perfectly layered bedscape, we want to copy and paste her room into our house. Luckily, we all can recreate it because everything in her room is available to shop on Dormify!

For our favorite items from Emmy's room with Dormify, scroll below!