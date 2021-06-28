Watch Megan Fox's Kids Adorably Crash Her Today Interview

Watch : Megan Fox Talks Balancing Motherhood & Career

Megan Fox's latest interview featured the tiniest surprise guests.



The ‘Till Death actress made a virtual appearance on the Today show on June 28 and during the short interview, her adorable sons unknowingly "crashed" her appearance, making the video an automatic must-see. The 35-year-old star shares her three sons, Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7 and Journey, 4 with ex Brian Austin Green.



Once host Jenna Bush Hager poked fun at noticing one of Megan's kids attempting to "sneak by" in the background, the Jennifer's Body actress revealed that the family was a little busy attempting to get into their morning routine. "They just woke up," Megan shared, once her son Journey also appeared to pass by on-screen. "It's 7:30 here, so, they woke up a few minutes ago, so it's just what it is." The actress also relayed the feeling every single mom has by sharing, "You always have to make it work."