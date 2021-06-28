Prince Harry Honors Mom Princess Diana With Surprise Speech to Inspiring Young Leaders

Watch : Prince Harry's Struggle With Grief After Princess Diana's Death

Prince Harry will never stop honoring his mother's legacy.

Ahead of what would have been Princess Diana's 60th birthday, her youngest son delivered a surprise video address to a group of young leaders receiving Diana Awards for their philanthropy.

"I want to thank you for being part of this important moment and for being such a valuable asset to your community," he shared in a personal message. "I'm truly honored to be celebrating your work, your commitment to change making and the vital role you've taken on representing a new generation of humanitarianism."

Prince Harry continued, "Later this week, my brother and I are recognizing what would have been our mum's 60th birthday, and she would be so proud of you all for living an authentic life with purpose and with compassion for others. Our mum believed that young people have the power to change the world. She believed in your strength because she saw it day in and day out and in the faces of young people exactly like you, she witnessed a boundless enthusiasm and passion and I too see those same values shine through."