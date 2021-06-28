Prince Harry Honors Mom Princess Diana With Surprise Speech to Inspiring Young Leaders

Prince Harry will never stop honoring his mother's legacy.
Ahead of what would have been Princess Diana's 60th birthday, her youngest son delivered a surprise video address to a group of young leaders receiving Diana Awards for their philanthropy.
"I want to thank you for being part of this important moment and for being such a valuable asset to your community," he shared in a personal message. "I'm truly honored to be celebrating your work, your commitment to change making and the vital role you've taken on representing a new generation of humanitarianism."
Prince Harry continued, "Later this week, my brother and I are recognizing what would have been our mum's 60th birthday, and she would be so proud of you all for living an authentic life with purpose and with compassion for others. Our mum believed that young people have the power to change the world. She believed in your strength because she saw it day in and day out and in the faces of young people exactly like you, she witnessed a boundless enthusiasm and passion and I too see those same values shine through."
Later this week, Prince Harry, 36, and Prince William, 39 will reunite to unveil a new statue of Princess Diana, which will commemorate "the twentieth anniversary of her death and recognize her positive impact in the UK and around the world," according to a statement from Kensington Palace.
The statue will be installed at the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace where people from all over the world can visit to reflect on Princess Diana's life and legacy.
Until the big reveal, Prince Harry is focused on inspiring young leaders hoping to make a big difference in the world. During his speech, the father of two expressed optimism that substantial change is coming thanks to a new generation.
"Meghan [Markle] and I fundamentally believe that our world is at the cusp of change—real change—for the good of all." he explained. "There is great need for your leadership and there is no greater time to be a young leader."
Prince Harry added, "I believe in you. We believe in you and that belief in your own ability to change the world is what makes you a force to be reckoned with."