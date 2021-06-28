9 Smudge-Proof Red Lipsticks Perfect for Fourth of July

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Fourth of July is right around the corner, which means a lot of us will be rocking some patriotic styles. If you want to be in theme with the least amount of effort, just go for a white t-shirt, jean shorts, and a red lip. That's the easiest Team USA look for sure. Or if you prefer to go all out for the holiday and you're looking for the perfect red lipstick, I have tried and tested so many for years on several different occasions.
If you want to eat, drink, and kiss without worrying that your lipstick is intact, I have some great recommendations for you. I even shared some lip liners that perfectly coordinate with some of the lipsticks, which means you don't have to do any guesswork. If you want a picture-perfect, patriotic pout, keep on scrolling to find out why I adore these lipsticks so much.... and why my friends are always borrowing them.
KKW Beauty Red Lip Liner
The key to a long-lasting red lipstick has to start with a red lip liner to prevent feathering and bleeding outside of your lips. If you have a lip liner that matches your lip color, you can fill in the entire lip, using the liner as a primer for extra staying power. The KKW Beauty Red 1 liner is a true red that stays put with a rich pigment.
Sephora Collection Beauty Amplifier Universal Lip Liner
You've heard of lip liner, but are you familiar with reverse lip liner? Using a transparent pencil outside of your lips creates a barrier to prevent any lip color from feathering and smearing. This one is waterproof, making it a red lipstick essential and, quite honestly, a total gamechanger.
Covergirl Outlast All-Day Lip Color With Topcoat, Ever Red
Covergirl wasn't joking when they named this one "Outlast" because it really does outlast most other lipsticks that I've ever tried. I put this one on at the crack of dawn for tailgates, eating, drinking, and talking all day long, and it stays on. Instead of reapplying the red in between beverages, just swipe on the included top coat to keep your look intact (and feeling moisturized). More than 9,700 Amazon shoppers left glowing 5-star reviews for this lipstick.
Maybelline SuperStay 24 2-Step Liquid Lipstick in Keep It Red
If you want to keep that red lip going with a matte finish, you need to check out the Maybelline SuperStay 24 2-Step Liquid Lipstick in the shade "Keep It Red." This one has that top coat you can reapply, but you won't have to worry about keeping a two-piece set together because the top coat is attached to the lipstick on the other end. Instead of putting on another layer red, you can refresh the color with a swipe of the top coat throughout your day.
KVD Beauty Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Outlaw
If you're looking for a beautiful, highly pigmented, matte red, KVD Beauty's Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in the shade Outlaw is a stunning brick red.
Now, here's some advice for lipstick enthusiasts: even the best lipsticks don't get the job done if you don't apply them correctly. Before you put this on, apply the matching lip liner to your entire lip, priming them to hold onto the pigment. Then, put on your first layer of lipstick WITHOUT rubbing your lips together. I know it's tough, but it's worth it. Keep your mouth open for around 15 seconds before you apply your second coat. Wait another 15 seconds for it to set and you'll be good to go. You can eat, drink, kiss, and wear a face mask with this lip combo and it will not transfer or smudge.
Rincon Cosmetics Liquid Lipstick in Housewife
If you've been wondering about the red lipstick shade that Real Housewives tend to rock, just turn to the Bravo go-to makeup artist Priscilla Distasio. Her Rincon Cosmetics lipstick in the aptly named shade Housewife is a true red that could have you channeling Teresa Giudice and Emily Simpson (among many other Bravolebrities that Priscilla works with).
If you want a fully-pigmented, long-lasting lip look, apply the MAC Cosmetics lip liner in Cherry beforehand.
Mac Cosmetics Lipstick Matte in Ruby Woo
If you prefer a traditional lipstick vs. a liquid lipstick, the matt lipstick from MAC Cosmetics is the way to go. It has an enduring color and a matte finish, but it feels so creamy and comfortable on your lips without fading. The Ruby Woo shade paired with the matching lip liner is an unbeatably classic combination.
Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick in Beso
Stila's Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick delivers long-lasting color without drying out your lips. It lasts for up to 12 hours of continuous wear without reapplying. The color Beso is a true red that's perfect for any occasion.
Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick
Sephora's Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick is a liquid lip stain that has a creamy finish that feels comfortable on your lips, delivering a transfer-proof, full-coverage color.
While you're shopping for lipsticks, check out these recommendations from celebrity makeup artists.