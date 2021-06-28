Jonas Brothers, Blake Shelton & More Stars Join NBC's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

Watch : Nick Jonas Gives Update on Cracked Rib at 2021 BBMAs

E! News can exclusively announce the star-studded lineup for NBC's annual Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular in celebration of our nation's birthday. Hosted by New Amsterdam's Ryan Eggold and Girls5eva star Renée Elise Goldsberry, the Fourth of July event will feature Blake Shelton, the Jonas Brothers, Reba McEntire, Coldplay, Black Pumas and OneRepublic among the A-list performers.

The two hour-long party will be broadcast on Sunday, July 4 at 8 p.m. on NBC. Fans can also tune in at 10 p.m. for an hour-long encore presentation.

For the first time in Macy's Fireworks history, a drone light show will accompany the Jonas Brothers' performance of their hit single "Leave Before You Love Me" with Marshmello. Exactly 350 drones will fly high above to honor Team USA as they prepare to depart for the Tokyo Olympics.