J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer Welcome First Baby Together

J Balvin's latest collaboration is his most personal yet.

On Thursday, July 1, the artist's partner, Valentina Ferrer, shared a photo of the newborn's foot on Instagram, writing, "4 days of the best Love."

According to a source, the pair named their baby boy Rio, which the artist seemingly confirmed on Twitter. On June 27, J Balvin tweeted, "Querido Rio." And his friend Zion wrote on Valentina's post, "Saludos A Rio de Parte de Tio Z."

This baby news comes two months after the duo first confirmed Valentina's pregnancy with a photo spread in Vogue Mexico, which showed off the former Miss Argentina's growing baby bump.

At the time, Valentina posted the cover story photo on her Instagram, captioning the sweet shot, "Se va agrandado la familia," which translates to "The family is expanding." While the stars, who first met on the set of J Balvin's "Sigo Extrañándote" music video in 2017, have kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight, Valentina did share her hope for becoming a mom in a 2018 interview. "I want to have a big family—three or four kids," she told the New York Post at the time. "I'm a simple girl."