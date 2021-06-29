My Feet Are Killing Me's New Trailer Is Their Most Shocking Yet

Watch : "My Feet Are Killing Me" Exclusive: Docs Deal With Grotesque Cases

No one wants to walk a mile in these patients' shoes!

In an exclusive supertease for My Feet Are Killing Me, the hit TLC medical transformations show returns on Wednesday, Aug. 4 with new episodes of gaping gashes and gnarly foot ailments. Drs. Ebonie Vincent, Brad Schaeffer and Sarah Haller appear to be just as shocked as viewers after treating permanent skin "stilettos," mutated horns and bark-like growths on patients' feet.

Like something out of a science fiction horror film, this first look at My Feet Are Killing Me captures the too-cringe moments that make you wonder just how these podiatry problems exist.

"There's not a lot that shocks me," Dr. Brad says in the graphic trailer. "I've never seen anything like this."

One patient complains of "alligator skin" while another details how painful his talon-like toes are. "I look at them, I understand their pain," Dr. Sarah replies. "I see it and I know how to fix it."