Charli and Dixie D'Amelio's Mom and Dad Have This to Say to Haters About Their Parenting

Marc and Heidi D'Amelio discussed their children Charli and Dixie's astronomical rise to fame on TikTok as well as criticisms hurled their way for how they parent their kids.

By Elana Rubin Jun 28, 2021 5:13 PMTags
CelebritiesTikTokCharli D'Amelio
Watch: TikTok's Highest Paid Stars: Addison Rae, Charli D'Amelio & More

Heidi and Marc D'Amelio are unapologetic about the way they parent their children, TikTok stars Dixie and Charli D'Amelio.

The teen girls—Charli, 17, and Dixie, 19—became household names for Generation Z and millennials on the social media app in 2019. While the family has become involved in lucrative business deals with Dunkin', Hollister and Hulu, at the end of the day, Heidi and Marc are simply parents to their growing kids. 

"We get backlash all the time," Heidi told Reveal. "Our approach isn't preachy. It's just, ‘This is what we did.' And hopefully people find something to take away."

"Everybody has to do what's right for their family, their kids," Heidi continued. 

Heidi and Marc have both tried to guide their daughters as much as they can about the dangers of social media. 

"We've always said that whatever you put out there is out there forever," Heidi explained. "When people put things on the internet that they shouldn't, we've discussed the consequences. It's been a conversation since they were young."

Behind the Scenes of Charli & Dixie D'Amelio's Social Tourist Campaign Shoot

They also have discussed how the stars shouldn't get too caught up in the likes or hate they receive.

"We let them know that as much as the positive things are great, and the negative things are bad, neither should define you," Marc shared. "When you get the likes, it makes you think you're better than you are. And the hate makes you feel worse than life could ever be. Remember who you are and where you came from."

The D'Amelio Show is coming soon to Hulu.

