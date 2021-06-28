Harry Connick Jr. Joins NBC's Annie Live! as "Daddy" Warbucks

Watch : Would Harry Connick Jr. Host "American Idol"?

More like Zaddy Warbucks!

NBC's new upcoming live musical Annie Live! officially announced on Monday, June 28 that Harry Connick Jr. will be playing the beloved role of Sir Oliver "Daddy" Warbucks, the eccentric billionaire who adopts little orphan Annie. Connick, an Emmy and Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee, joins Taraji B. Henson for the highly-anticipated live production of Annie. Henson is slated to portray villainous orphanage caretaker Miss Hannigan.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to play Daddy Warbucks in Annie Live! and working alongside Taraji P. Henson is a dream come true," Connick said in a press statement today. "I love this show, and its musical message of love and hope couldn't come at a better time."

The live production of the Tony-winning hit musical, inspired by the "Little Orphan Annie" 1924 comic strip, will air Thursday, Dec. 2 on NBC. The Annie musical first premiered on Broadway in 1977.

Connick has known for films like Hope Floats and Independence Day. A true triple threat, Connick launched national daytime television talk show Harry in 2016, winning 11 Daytime Emmy nominations, as well as his own Broadway show in 2019, Harry Connick, Jr.: A Celebration of Cole Porter that he wrote and directed.