Cardi B's Pregnancy Reveal and More Must-See Moments From the 2021 BET Awards

Watch : Taraji P. Henson Is Ready for BET Awards & "Thot Girl Summer"

That's a wrap on the 2021 BET Awards!

Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the star-studded ceremony took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 27. And from the awards and tributes to the red carpet fashion and performances, there were tons of memorable moments.

Megan Thee Stallion took home four trophies, including Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Viewer's Choice for her "Savage Remix" with Beyoncé and Best Collaboration and Video of the Year for "WAP" with Cardi B, who announced her pregnancy during the ceremony. Bruno Mars also won in two categories, including Video Director of the Year with Florent Déchard and Best Group for Silk Sonic with Anderson .Paak. In addition, Queen Latifah was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

What's more, Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby, Migos, Cardi B, H.E.R. DaBaby, Lil Nas X, Andra Day, Roddy Ricch, Moneybagg Yo and DJ Khaled were just a few of the artists in the star-studded lineup to take the stage and perform.