Cardi B Is Expecting Her Second Baby With Offset: Relive Their Romance

Cardi B and Offset's exciting relationship moments just keep coming.

The 28-year-old "Bodak Yellow" rapper performed during the 2021 BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, where she revealed she's expecting her second child with her husband. The stunning reveal took place when Cardi joined Offset's group Migos for their song "Type S--t."

For the performance, the star showed off her stomach with a Dolce & Gabbana diamond-laden bodysuit that featured a dramatic cut-out. Shortly after she left the stage, Cardi took to Instagram to post an image focusing on her baby bump and included the caption, "#2!," tagging her husband.

The couple, who share daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 2, have yet to reveal further details about the impending bundle of joy, including how far along she is or whether they know the baby's sex. Cardi and Offset secretly tied the knot in September 2017.

This is certainly not the first headline-making moment for the high-profile couple, who chose a similar reveal to announce Cardi was pregnant with Kulture.