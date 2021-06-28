Queen Latifah Delivers Emotional Speech for Lifetime Achievement Award at 2021 BET Awards

Watch : Queen Latifah Wants to Do Carpool Karaoke Again

Queen Latifah got emotional while reflecting on her career highlights during the 2021 BET Awards.

The 51-year-old The Equalizer star took the stage on Sunday, June 27 to accept the Lifetime Achievement Award during the ceremony that was hosted by Taraji P. Henson. In her speech, the "U.N.I.T.Y." vocalist expressed her gratitude for everyone who helped make her success possible.

"I'm so extremely moved, I don't even know what to say," she shared. "My siblings, my best friends—who ride or die with me. Whether my face is on the dirt or flying in the sky, they know me and they are there for me."

The Living Single alum thanked the BET network for helping "beautiful Blackness" to thrive over the years.

"When we couldn't get played on the radio and other places, we couldn't get our videos played in other places, there was BET that allowed us to be in our fullness, and to shine to this night right now, right here," the star expressed.