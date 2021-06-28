Ewan McGregor's Daughters Confirm He Welcomed Baby Boy With Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Summer just got sweeter in Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead's household.

The Hollywood couple has welcomed their first child together, according to the newborn baby's older siblings.

In an Instagram posted on Sunday, June 27, Ewan's eldest child, Clara McGregor, 25, shared a photo of her young sibling writing, "Welcome to the world little brother. Congratulations to my Dad & Mary—this is the greatest gift."

Clara's younger sister Esther, 19, also appeared to confirm the news when she shared her own social media post. "Met my little brother looking like a pirate," she shared online. "I recommend! Welcome to the family little Laurie."

Ewan is also the proud father to two other children including Jamyan, 20, and Anouk, 10, who he shares with his ex-wife Eve Mavrakis.

This weekend's baby news will come as a surprise to many pop culture fans. After all, Mary never publicly shared the news of her pregnancy. At the same time, fans of the couple know that both Ewan and Mary co-starred in 2020's Birds of Prey and previously worked together on the third season of Fargo.