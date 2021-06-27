Iggy Azalea Responds After Being Accused of Not Supporting Britney Spears Amid Conservatorship Battle

Iggy Azalea is reminding fans that she's been in Britney Spears' corner long before the #FreeBritney movement.
On Friday, June 25, the 31-year-old rapper, who collaborated with the pop star in 2015, defended herself after she—along with several other artists who worked with Britney in the past—was accused of not supporting the 39-year-old singer amid her conservatorship battle.
But before Iggy joined in on the discussion, a fan pointed out, "One, Iggy did speak about it and yall dragged her for it so it's weird now that y'all switched up. Secondly, Iggy has ALWAYS been a supporter of Britney so this was so unnecessary."
"Right, I said her team wouldn't let her do promo and that they went through my house etc and y'all said I was a hater," Iggy responded, referring to their song "Pretty Girls," which underperformed on the charts at the time, as well as referencing Britney's team searching her property.
For backstory: Following the release of their catchy tune, the "Sally Walker" rapper criticized the lack of marketing and promotion.
"its difficult to send a song up the charts without additional promo and tv performances etc," she wrote on Twitter at the time. "unfortunately I'm just featured.... would have enjoyed performing it alot, i think it got off to a powerful start. but you need content to compete in 2015."
A year later, Iggy told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live about how the "Circus" singer's entourage went through her house before they worked together.
"They came and checked my place to make sure I wasn't trying to stash anything weird and, like, get it to her or something...to make sure I wasn't a bad influence," she shared in 2016. "And I'm not. I passed the test!"
According to the "Fancy" rapper, she signed a Non-Disclosure Agreement, which is why she hasn't spoken out more about Britney's 13-year conservatorship. However, the Australian native made it clear that she cares about the Grammy winner.
"I am actually here to support someone in a way that's helpful and also mindful," Iggy explained. "Britney has said in her own words, she's embarrassed to even share this with the world. If she needed me to speak on her behalf, That message has been delivered to her. Other than that - I'm good."
She continued, "I've done what I'm supposed to do, I've reached out. I'm not supposed to be mindlessly telling you all whatever was happening because half of these people are just here for entertainment not to help. I actually care & she can use me if she needs my voice. Leave me alone PLEASE."
Earlier this week, Britney opened up about her situation, telling a Los Angeles judge, "I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated."
"I've lied and told the whole world 'I'm OK. And I'm happy.' It's a lie," she said on Wednesday, June 23. "I thought just maybe I said that enough. Because I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatized. You know, fake it till you make it. But now I'm telling you the truth. OK? I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm so angry. It's insane. And I'm depressed. I cry every day."
Following Britney's remarks, her father Jamie Spears responded to her testimony through his attorney.
"Mr. Spears is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain," the statement read. "Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much."
