Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Younes Bendjima Attends Travis Scott’s Dior Fashion Show

These two men have more in common than the Kardashian-Jenner women they've dated.
Younes Bendjima, who dated Kourtney Kardashian on-and-off from 2016 to 2020, was spotted at a Paris Fashion Week show for Dior on June 25. Also there? Kylie Jenner's, on-again, off-again partner and rapper, Travis Scott.
The Astroworld artist's brand Cactus Jack collaborated with the luxury fashion house for their first collection together.
While 28-year-old Younes is mostly known for dating the oldest Kardashian sister, he works as a model, and most likely attended Travis' event as part of his career.
Younes posed for photos in a geometric-patterned sweater vest, white dress shirt and flared black pants. Travis, the man of the evening, opted for a sleek black suit. Also in attendance was Bella Hadid, who rocked a black shirt and snakeskin green pants. She and Travis were spotted mingling in the front row before the presentation kicked off.
The model first started dating Kourtney in 2016, before splitting up for the first time in 2018. They reconnected in 2019.
"Kourtney doesn't want to admit it or make some big announcement but she's essentially back with Younes. It took a lot of time and persistence but he wouldn't give up," an insider revealed to E! News at the time. "Now they are back to spending a lot of time together and he's around a lot."
But it sounded like the family wasn't a huge fan of him—while a Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode aired, Khloé Kardashian live-tweeted, "He was sooooooo toxic and negative for Kourt," seemingly in reference to her French ex.
However, Kourtney has since moved on with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. For a complete timeline of their whirlwind romance, click here.
After Kourtney and Travis posted Instagram pics filled with PDA, some fans thought that Younes shared a quote referencing his ex's new romance.
His Instagram story, which he deleted, said, "Shamelessness has become so normal in today's society that modesty has become strange."
After people vocalized that his quote could be about Kourtney, Younes clarified, "I always post quotes since years, all types of quotes," he wrote. "Stop attaching myself to people that are not part of my life anymore, it's been two years let's move on."
"No need for bad vibes," the model concluded. "Keep me far [away] from all that. Much appreciated. Gracias amigos."