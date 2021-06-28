Hurry, This Cult Fave Eyebrow Pencil Is 35% Off

WATCH NOW

Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You, Exclusively on Peacock
Score an E! exclusive savings on Winky Lux's must-have makeup and skincare products for a limited time.

By Emily Spain Jun 28, 2021 11:00 AM
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Summer is in full effect, and now that we can safely meet up with friends and family, you're going to need some new makeup and skincare essentials to help you look and feel your very best! Thankfully, Winky Lux is offering a special deal just for E! readers!

Today through 7/4, you can score $20 off your Winky Lux orders of $60 or more with code: WINKYSUMMER20. This means you can save big on cult-favorite brow pencils, nourishing skincare, lip balms and show-stopping makeup.

To give you some shopping inspiration, we rounded up a few of our faves from Winky Lux below!

Uni-Brow Universal Eye Pencil

There's a reason this eye pencil is loved by so many and has hundreds of positive reviews! The Uni-Brow is a cool-toned pencil that blends with almost every brow shade and will allow you to fill and shape your brows to your heart's content. Make sure to use code: WINKYSUMMER20 at checkout.

$16
Winky Lux

Watermelon Jelly PH Lip Balm

Give your lips some TLC with this nourishing lip balm! This color-changing balm applies clear, then reacts with lip's natural pH-levels to reveal a beautiful pink pout. Don't forget to use code: WINKYSUMMER20.

 

$16
Winky Lux

Cheeky Rose Blush

Available in five shades, this cream blush will give your cheeks a flush of color. Plus, it's infused with carnauba and vitamin E for easy blending. Use code: WINKYSUMMER20 at checkout.

$20
Winky Blush

So Extra Mascara

Kiss clumps and flaking goodbye with this matte black mascara! Not only will it add definition and volume to your lashes, but it will also separate and lengthen them. Don't forget to use code: WINKYSUMMER20.

$18
Winky Lux

Strobing Balm Highlighter

Achieve a dewy, sunkissed glow with this highlighter! Just apply to the apple of your cheeks, nose and other areas of your face that could use some extra sparkle. Don't forget to use code: WINKYSUMMER20.

$16
Winky Lux

Bright Eyes Set

Set your eyes up for a successful makeup application with the Wakey Wakey cream, which will de-puff and soften, and the Peeper Perfect to even skin tone and make you look like you got a full night's rest. This eye duo is a must! Make sure to use code: WINKYSUMMER20 at checkout.

$33
Winky Lux

Rose Moringa Facial Oil

Reduce inflammation, repair your skin's natural barrier, improve texture, discoloration and dark spots with a few drops of this rosehip oil! Use code: WINKYSUMMER20 at checkout.

$24
Winky Lux

Peeper Perfect Under-Eye Concealer

Packed with collagen, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, this concealer will make you look like you slept for 12 hours. It will also help correct uneven skin tone, blemishes and other imperfections without creasing. Use code: WINKYSUMMER20 at checkout.

$16
Winky Lux

Neapolitan Gloss

Everyone's favorite ice cream flavor in lip gloss form, what more could you ask for! Besides provoking feelings of nostalgia, this hydrating gloss offers a sheer neutral pink finish. Use code: WINKYSUMMER20 at checkout.

$18
Winky Lux

Sugared Matcha Lip Scrub

Prep your lips for a flawless lipstick application by using this matcha-flavored lip scrub. With a blend of sugar, green tea extract and natural vanilla, this scrub will gently exfoliate and soften your lips to make them extra kissable. Use code: WINKYSUMMER20 at checkout.

$16
Winky Lux

Ready for more deals? Score 35% off summer-approved looks at Shinesty.

