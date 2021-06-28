Hurry, This Cult Fave Eyebrow Pencil Is 35% Off

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Summer is in full effect, and now that we can safely meet up with friends and family, you're going to need some new makeup and skincare essentials to help you look and feel your very best! Thankfully, Winky Lux is offering a special deal just for E! readers!
Today through 7/4, you can score $20 off your Winky Lux orders of $60 or more with code: WINKYSUMMER20. This means you can save big on cult-favorite brow pencils, nourishing skincare, lip balms and show-stopping makeup.
To give you some shopping inspiration, we rounded up a few of our faves from Winky Lux below!
Uni-Brow Universal Eye Pencil
There's a reason this eye pencil is loved by so many and has hundreds of positive reviews! The Uni-Brow is a cool-toned pencil that blends with almost every brow shade and will allow you to fill and shape your brows to your heart's content. Make sure to use code: WINKYSUMMER20 at checkout.
Watermelon Jelly PH Lip Balm
Give your lips some TLC with this nourishing lip balm! This color-changing balm applies clear, then reacts with lip's natural pH-levels to reveal a beautiful pink pout. Don't forget to use code: WINKYSUMMER20.
Cheeky Rose Blush
Available in five shades, this cream blush will give your cheeks a flush of color. Plus, it's infused with carnauba and vitamin E for easy blending. Use code: WINKYSUMMER20 at checkout.
So Extra Mascara
Kiss clumps and flaking goodbye with this matte black mascara! Not only will it add definition and volume to your lashes, but it will also separate and lengthen them. Don't forget to use code: WINKYSUMMER20.
Strobing Balm Highlighter
Achieve a dewy, sunkissed glow with this highlighter! Just apply to the apple of your cheeks, nose and other areas of your face that could use some extra sparkle. Don't forget to use code: WINKYSUMMER20.
Bright Eyes Set
Set your eyes up for a successful makeup application with the Wakey Wakey cream, which will de-puff and soften, and the Peeper Perfect to even skin tone and make you look like you got a full night's rest. This eye duo is a must! Make sure to use code: WINKYSUMMER20 at checkout.
Rose Moringa Facial Oil
Reduce inflammation, repair your skin's natural barrier, improve texture, discoloration and dark spots with a few drops of this rosehip oil! Use code: WINKYSUMMER20 at checkout.
Peeper Perfect Under-Eye Concealer
Packed with collagen, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, this concealer will make you look like you slept for 12 hours. It will also help correct uneven skin tone, blemishes and other imperfections without creasing. Use code: WINKYSUMMER20 at checkout.
Neapolitan Gloss
Everyone's favorite ice cream flavor in lip gloss form, what more could you ask for! Besides provoking feelings of nostalgia, this hydrating gloss offers a sheer neutral pink finish. Use code: WINKYSUMMER20 at checkout.
Sugared Matcha Lip Scrub
Prep your lips for a flawless lipstick application by using this matcha-flavored lip scrub. With a blend of sugar, green tea extract and natural vanilla, this scrub will gently exfoliate and soften your lips to make them extra kissable. Use code: WINKYSUMMER20 at checkout.
Ready for more deals? Score 35% off summer-approved looks at Shinesty.