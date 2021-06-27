Dr. Jackie Walters Created a Serum to Help Women of All Ages

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Clearing up your skin isn't as simple as we'd like it to be. A lot of people have trouble sticking to a routine and even when they do, the results can vary. During an interview about her new Volition Beauty serum. Married to Medicine star Dr. Jackie Walters told E! News, "You'll look at your skin one day and feel good about it and the next day you could be saying 'Why am I so oily?' Hormonally, you're changing. The rhythm of the changes that we go through as a woman is a cycle. Many skin problems have something to do with hormones, from puberty to menopause, it's related to the hormones we produce."

The OBGYN explained, "The change of your hormonal cycle, is normal, but we don't like the byproduct, which is skin changes. You can stick to the same regimen consistently and it's possible for your skin to look different every day because of these hormonal changes. However, we can do something to control the oil production so you're not too dry or too oily, that would be the ticket."

If anyone understands the effect of hormones on a woman's skin, it's Dr. Jackie. Jackie has a true passion for women's wellness in all aspects. She is an award-winning OBGYN and she owns Wow Medi Spa in Duluth, Georgia. With all of her experience, it was only a matter of time before she created her own skincare product. The Bravo star partnered with Volition Beauty to create the Skin Rhythm Balancing & Clearing Serum. Recently, she talked to E! all about the process of perfecting its formula and why she believes it's a necessary product for "people from age 16 to 60."