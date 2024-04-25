The 15 Best After-Sun Products That'll Help Soothe and Hydrate Your Sunburned Skin

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Now that summer is pretty much here, many of us will be spending a lot more time outdoors. Whether your summer plans involve laying out under the sun all day long to get a tan or running around a theme park all day, it's important to have certain products handy so you can keep your skin healthy and protected.
As we all know, spending extended time in direct sunlight can you put you at risk for sunburns and more skin conditions, which is why applying sunscreen is super important. However, things happen and sometimes you just forget to put it on or reapply when you need to. If you do end up staying outside a little too long without sun protection and happen to get a burn, the good news is, there are remedies that will relieve discomfort and promote healing.
Below, we rounded up 15 after-sun lotions and sprays that reviewers swear by for the days when you have too much fun in the sun.
Coola Radical Recovery After-Sun Lotion
This after-sun lotion features a moisturizing blend of organic rosemary extract, lavender, sunflower and cedarwood oils, in addition to sunburn savior, aloe vera.
Customer review: "I am very fair and always reapply SPF while I am out but on beach and pool days I tend to get a heat rash. It's not a sunburn really but my skin is just too sensitive to the exposure and I get little hives and rash. Coola spf helps keep it at bay the most and then this gel after a shower is magic for soothing the angry bumpy skins. I've tried regular aloe and it helps some but this cools and calms it nearly instantly."
Sun Bum Cool Down Hydrating After Sun Lotion
Tested by dermatologists, this non-greasy lotion promotes hydration and healing thanks to ingredients like aloe, vitamin E and cocoa butter. For an extra cooling sensation, store it in your refrigerator.
Customer review: "This stuff is absolutely amazing. I had a horrible burn and it took it from red to a tan. It stopped my skin from peeling. Worth every dang penny."
Neutrogena Sun Rescue After Sun Rehydrating Spray
Neutrogena's Sun Rescue After Sun Rehydrating Spray was made to soothe and help you replenish your skin's moisture after sun exposure for up to 48 hours. It's made with hyaluronic acid, is non-comedogenic and won't block pores, and it has a lightweight, non-greasy or sticky formula.
Customer review: "We went out on the boat not expecting the weather to be 85 all day. Needless to say we got sun burned. This helped my whole family with the light sun burn we experienced from this day trip. My face didn't peel and it helped areas like around upper arms and back of the neck that where the sun burn was obvious and a little painful. It cools the area while moisturizing leaving your skin healthy looking."
Korres Greek Yoghurt Calming and Cooling Gel
If your skin is literally red hot, we recommend using Korres' Greek Yogurt Calming and Cooling Gel for immediate and long-lasting relief. Your skin will calm down and begin to heal properly with the help of active plant extracts and probiotic Greek yogurt.
Customer review: "Love this so very much. It calms my skin down after any sort of agitation due to exercise or sun, and it wakes me up whenever I feel my skin and body are extra dull or tired."
Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme Detoxifying Hydrator
With all-star ingredients like cucumber, papaya, chamomile, pineapple, sugar maple, sugarcane, orange, lemon, bilberry and aloe vera extracts, this must-have mask will calm, hydrate and cleanse skin of impurities after a long day in the sun. Use it on your face, stomach, back or wherever the sunburn is!
Customer review: "I'm giving this mask 5 stars because of how amazing it is when it comes to sunburn. I've used it multiple times just randomly and didn't notice anything different with my skin. But, last night I lathered this on before bed and left it on as an overnight mask. I woke up and my face is no longer red or tight from the sun a few days prior! I also forgot to mention that I did have it in the refrigerator for an extra soothing effect. Needless to say I did not regret it!"
Banana Boat After Sun Lotion Aloe, 16 Fl Oz. (Pack of 4)
You can't go wrong with the OG after-sun lotion! Banana Boat's ultra-moisturizing lotion has aloe vera and vitamin E to relieve peeling and dryness.
Customer review: "This not only works in the summer for keeping your tan moisturized and looking great, it's a must for dry winter skin. I can't always find it in the store in the winter so I was glad to find it on Amazon. Very moisturizing. Scent is just okay, but the skin softening effects of this lotion make it worth it. I just layer on a perfumed lotion or spray over it."
Pacifica Coconut Vanilla After Sun Body Spray
For the times when you don't want to deal with a lotion but need relief, try Pacifica's after-sun body spray. In addition to having a dreamy coconut smell, the spray includes soothing aloe, chamomile and caffeine to calm skin and promote healing.
Customer review: "Love this stuff! I have been out in the sun a lot lately (at high altitude, so harsh) and even with applying and reapplying sunscreen my skin is getting red and dry. This stuff sprays on so nicely and feels great. Not sticky, just super moisturizing. I use it at night and by morning all redness is gone and my skin feels hydrated."
Burt's Bees Aloe & Coconut Oil After-Sun Soother
Bring your skin back to life with Burt's Bees Aloe & Coconut Oil After Sun Soother! It has natural aloe vera extract soothe and coconut oil to hydrate and retain skin's natural moisture, too.
Customer review: "Burt's Bees Aloe and Coconut after sun soother is a staple in my house. I can feel good about the nutrients I am putting on my family's skin and it really speeds the healing from sun damage. Ideally, protect yourself from the sun. But any exposure can have damaging effects on your skin, so this is great for daily use in the summer."
Solar Recover After Sun Moisturizing Spray
With natural vitamin E, calendula, lavender, sesame, geranium, and Roman chamomile oils, plus French seaweed absolute, this spray will put you and your skin at ease after getting a gnarly sunburn. Plus, it's great for keeping skin hydrated on a daily basis!
Customer review: "I don't know where to begin. This is probably one of my very favorite products. Ever. And let me tell you, I have used a lot of products ranging from moisturizers to sun care, etc. this stuff is actual magic. I'm not kidding. I have tan, olive skin & still manage to peel each & every time I burn. It's inevitable, BUT this stuff literally prevents peeling 99% of the time for me (which happens often in the Florida sun). I've been using this for 3 years and I'm still amazed writing this review. If I could just have a lifetime supply, I'd be a happy gal."
CeraVe 1% Hydrocortisone Anti-Itch Cream
Soothe your sunburn with CeraVe's over-the-counter steroid cream, recommended by dermatologists for itchiness or rashes. Ease discomfort quickly with its gentle formula, then transition to a nourishing after-sun lotion for continued care.
Customer review: "This cream has been a total lifesaver. It took away the itchiness and redness almost immediately and has been very effective in reducing the swelling. The cream is also very lightweight and absorbs quickly, so it doesn't leave any residue or greasiness on my skin. I also appreciate that it's unscented and doesn't irritate my sensitive skin."
Dune Suncare The Lifeguard Cooling Aloe Gel
Dune's after-sun lotion not only extends your tan and prevents peeling but also doubles as your daily body lotion, keeping your skin soft and hydrated. With aloe vera and a gel-cream texture, it absorbs quickly without any stickiness or pilling, seamlessly fitting into your daily routine for effortless skincare.
Customer review: "This aloe lotion is very soothing and does not leave a sticky residue at all. It goes on like lotion and absorbs right into the skin. This definitely eased the sting of my sunburn."
Vacation After Sun Gel
Vacation's sunburn relief gel boasts a powerful blend of aloe vera, glycerin, hyaluronic acid, allantoin, niacinamide, and vitamin E, ensuring thorough skin restoration. Enjoy its refreshing cucumber scent that delicately lingers, providing soothing relief without an overwhelming fragrance.
Customer review: "Gentle and effective aloe with a nice, refreshing scent. Perfect to soothe dehydrated skin from a sunburn!"
Topicals Like Butter Moisturizing Mist
Reviewers can't stop raving about Topicals' hydrating and soothing after-sun mist, perfect for refreshing sun-exposed skin without the hassle of rubbing in lotion. Packed with allantoin, it provides instant relief for tight and dry skin, ideal for on-the-go use to keep your skin feeling its best.
Customer review: "This is literally the best moisturizer I've ever tried. It doesn't cause me to break out & it genuinely seems to help my skin - tones down redness, soothes dryness, & helps with dark spots."
b.Tan Bronzed Not Baked Tan Boosting Gel
For those who crave a sun-kissed look, b.tan's Bronzed Not Baked lotion delivers a hydrated, bronzed glow while minimizing peeling, thanks to its self-tanning properties and skin-loving ingredients. Remember to wash your hands post-application and be mindful around joints for a subtle, healthy radiance that builds with consistent use.
Customer review: "This is the perfect product for taking extra care of your skin after spending a lot of time in the sun. It adds that extra but of moisture that sunlight strips away, and it has a nice light scent."
YADAH Cactus Soothing Gel
Yadah's gel moisturizer, enriched with 95 percent prickly pear cactus extract, provides hydrating and soothing benefits similar to aloe vera, making it an excellent alternative for sensitive skin. Packed with vitamins A, C, and E, it nourishes and calms irritated skin, offering a refreshing cooling effect when stored in the fridge.
Customer review: "I adore this product! It helps a lot to hydrate without causing any inconvenience. Fragrance-free, without harmful ingredients, and with an exceptional formula that delivers more than expected."
—Originally published Jun 28, 2021 at 3:00 AM PT.