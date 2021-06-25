Ne-Yo and Wife Crystal Smith Welcome Third Child: Find Out the Name of Their New Daughter

Watch : Ne-Yo Talks Baby No. 2 and New Album

She got her own thing, that's why he loves her. Because Ne-Yo and wife Crystal Smith's Miss Independent made her early debut June 25.

Sharing an image of the smiling singer and their newborn daughter, the entrepreneur announced Isabella Rose Smith's early arrival on Instagram. "God said don't make plans honey!" she wrote. "She came 4 weeks early but right on time for mommy!"

The 5-pound, 7-ounce addition joins the couple's children Shaffer Chimere Smith Jr., 5, and Roman Alexander-Raj Smith, 3, and Ne-Yo's kids with his ex, Monyetta Shaw: Madilyn Grace Smith, 10, and Mason Evan Smith, 9. As Crystal put it, "My world is finally complete."

The couple announced their pregnancy back in February, while celebrating their sixth anniversary.

"It has been a bumpy beautiful, tragically terrific ride full of twists n' turns, up's n' down's…and I wouldn't have it any other way," the "So Sick" singer wrote, referencing their brief 2020 split and reconciliation that ended with the musician re-proposing by the end of the year. "We've grown so much. With the understanding that we've still got some growing to do of course, I have to acknowledge how far we've come."