You Have Hear Ed Sheeran Gush Over Being a New Dad: "It's the Best Thing That's Ever Happened to Me"

Watch : Ed Sheeran & Cherry Seaborn Welcome a Baby Girl

You could say Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn have found love right where thy re.

The 30-year-old singer dished on his life as a new dad during a recent interview on SiriusXM Hits 1. "It is the best thing that's ever happened to me," he said. "There's so many different sides and shades to it. There's difficult days. there's amazing, easy days. It's just a roller-coaster of emotions. I know that sounds like a cliché thing to say, but it's amazing. I love it."

Last September, Sheeran announced that he Seaborn welcomed their first child together: A daughter named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. And it looks like he's already noticed a change in his schedule since entering fatherhood. Nope, not the sleep part. Well, probably the sleep part but he also noted he's much more "structured" with his day when it comes to songwriting.

"Usually, if I was in the studio, I would just kind of work until it was done," he explained, "whereas now, like, I did a recording session and I was in Los Angeles the other day, and, you know, producers and writers and artists…they kind of get to the studio at, like, 1:00 PM, maybe 2:00, maybe 6:00 PM, and they just kind of work into the night. But I was like, with the guy I was working with, I was like, 'I'm going to be there at 9:00 a.m., and I'm going to leave at 5:00 p.m., and just come in any time between that.' Cause like, I feel like with a kid, you need a structured workday."