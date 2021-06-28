The New Faces of Pride: Beauty Influencer Hyram Yarbro's Message For Young Queer People Is So Inspiring

With the world slowly beginning to open up on the other side of the coronavirus pandemic, this Pride season is one of tremendous celebration. And yet the spirit of a movement born out of protest lives on. As the month of June comes to a close and International Pride Day nears, E! News has asked members of the newest generation of LGBTQ stars to share what Pride means to them in 2021.
Selfless is an appropriate name for Hyram Yarbro's new skincare line.
After garnering a massive following on YouTube and TikTok with his honest reviews, the 25-year-old beauty guru is ready to give back with his own brand. Selfess By Hyram has teamed up with the Rainforest Trust and the Thirst Project to help to protect thousands of acres of rainforest from deforestation, as well as fund clean water projects in over 60 African communities. Yeah, that's clean beauty.
And Hyram is hoping to be one of the first of many to inspire a younger generation of queer people to enter the beauty space. "When I was little," he tells E! News, "seeing a gay man be able to build a future for himself and achieve his dreams would have showed me that I would be able to accomplish whatever I set my mind to and that my sexual preference would never be a barrier."
It's safe to say Hyram has become an inspiration to millions and is achieving his goal of "contributing to the world in a positive space," as he puts it.
How has your personal definition of Pride changed or shifted after all we've been through these last few months?
Pride month has always been a month of celebration and joy for me because it embraces a community that accepted me when I thought no one else would. While I'm grateful for all that has been accomplished and society's continued acceptance of the queer community, I also think Pride month is an opportunity for us remember to accept all, particularly the most ignored in our community: Black Trans individuals, the Black community and people of color. We still have a long way to go, but it's important to celebrate our successes!
What queer media, be it books, music or film/TV, is a mainstay in your life? Why?
My consumption of queer media spreads across many categories, whether it be the TV show Pose that shows the origin of our community, the movie Moonlight that shows the struggle of a man slowly begin accepting his true self, or the YouTube series UNHhhh by drag queens Trixie Mattel and Katya, which always makes me laugh! Seeing yourself represented in the media is so important because it's not only something that you can deeply relate to, but it helps future generations to be more accepting of LGBTQIA+ individuals.
What was the first time you saw yourself reflected in entertainment in a way that filled you with pride? And if you're still waiting, what is it that you're hoping to see?
My first exposure to queer individuals was actually through YouTube, primarily with coming out videos. These always resonated with me deeply because I didn't have a positive experience coming out to people close in my life, and it brings me hope to see other people have such positive stories. As we move forward, I hope to see more representation of the Trans community, as they were the foundation of everything our community stands for today, yet still continue to face discrimination and challenges to this day.
You finally get to meet your queer hero. Who are they? And after "Thank you" and "I love you," what's the next thing you tell them?
I would love to meet Marsha P. Johnson. If I was able to meet her, I would probably cry and then show her all of the progress the world has made since her death. I would also ask to take her to a pride parade, so that she could experience what the community has now become and for her to reflect on how all of her actions paved the way for us all.
You are given the keys to your industry. What's the first thing you do to make it a more inclusive environment for everyone?
I would share and highlight stories of Black Trans individuals, indigenous queer people and people of color to show people the reality of the world today and the continued struggles they continue to face. I would push for more media exposure of queer people in a way that doesn't tokenize or prop up a single archetype and I would push for more LGBTQIA+ education in our school systems, particularly in more rural areas where queer people continue to be discriminated against today.
What is your message to future generations of queer people, coming of age right now? How do you want to instill hope in them?
You are valid, you are strong and you're incredibly fortunate to be a part of such an amazing community. No one deserves to feel excluded or hated, and we have a responsibility to do everything in our power to embrace every queer person and show them love! Let's continue the fight so that we see a day where kids are no longer rejected by their families and there's no need to "come out." We can do this!
Why is it important that for queer brand founders like yourself to be in the beauty space?
I think it's important because it shows that we are capable of doing anything, and contributing to the world in a positive space! When I was little, seeing a gay man be able to build a future for himself and achieve his dreams would have showed me that I would be able to accomplish whatever I set my mind to and that my sexual preference would never be a barrier. I hope that my life can show younger people that they can do everything I'm doing and more!
