Why Lady Michelle Is Captain Sandy's Favorite Below Deck Mediterranean Yacht to Date

All aboard!
In an exclusive chat with E! News, Below Deck Mediterranean's Captain Sandy Yawn dished all about her season six yacht, named Lady Michelle. Fans of the Below Deck franchise got a taste of the luxury vessel during season two of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Yet, in the new season of Below Deck Med, viewers will get a front row seat to what the yacht has to offer.
And, from what Captain Sandy told us, Lady Michelle is one impressive yacht. "My favorite boat ever," she shared. "It was like so solid, I didn't even know we were at sea."
While the layout of Lady Michelle is certainly breathtaking, boasting six guest cabins and over 180 feet in length, the captain revealed that she loved the way it handles. "For me, how it responds in the sea," she explained. "You know, the layout was great, it's for charter...The volume for the size was incredible."
This is certainly high praise coming from Captain Sandy, who has previously captained mega-yachts Sirocco, Talisman Maiton and The Wellington. However, after learning of Lady Michelle's $310,000 winter rate/per week, we can't say we're shocked that the yacht is so spectacular.
Although Lady Michelle typically sails the Caribbean and Bahamas, Captain Sandy led her through the waters of Croatia this season. On returning to the European country's coast, she relayed, "It was absolutely beautiful. The people were great. You know, remember, it was very quiet 'cause of what was going on around the world."
Per the captain, she was "just grateful" that they "got to go there."
Speaking of the coronavirus pandemic, Captain Sandy assured us that season six will be just as entertaining and fabulous as its predecessors. "We made it incredible, right?" she said. "So, that's the beauty of being on a boat is you can quarantine off-shore and have this epic time and see these beautiful places while the rest of the world is shut down."
The captain highlighted how the charter business also helped the economy. She concluded, "At the same time, you're employing people, you're provisioning, you're buying goods. You know, so you're helping the community at the same time."
Below Deck Mediterranean premieres tonight, June 28 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. All new episodes will be available on Peacock one week early, starting June 21.
