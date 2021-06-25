Britney SpearsMiley CyrusKardashiansShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

Big Brother's Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott Are Engaged

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Big Brother's Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott celebrated their engagement with special details about the proposal.

By Mike Vulpo Jun 25, 2021 5:19 PMTags
Reality TVEngagementsExclusivesBig BrotherCouplesCelebrities
Watch: "Big Brother" All-Stars Memphis & Christmas Are Dating

The power of love is strong outside of the Big Brother house.

E! News can exclusively confirm Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott are engaged after a romantic proposal at the Little Palm Island Resort and Spa in Florida on June 23.

"I was 100 percent surprised! He's so great at making me feel like I'm the most special person in the world every day, and this day was the most of all," Christmas shared with E! News. "I had no idea it was going to happen then. I know, a beautiful island, sunset at a beautiful resort…who wouldn't have guessed? I didn't'! That's because that's the kind of thing he does regularly to show me how special he believes I am."

According to Memphis, he wanted to create a proposal that was both a surprise and magical at the same time. And yes, the CEO of Garrett Group wanted the engagement ring to be perfect.

"My favorite part was creating her custom engagement ring with my longtime friend and jeweler Adam Campbell," Memphis shared. "The entire process was awesome. Adam and I reviewed so many diamonds until I found the perfect one for Christmas."

photos
Big Brother Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

The Big Brother alum added, "Before I even met Christmas, I felt a cosmic attraction to her. Once we spent 24/7 together for three months, I knew she was the one that I would spend the rest of my life with. I knew I found my twin flame."

Vincent Hogan/Instagram @TheLXAWeddings

Back in the summer of 2020, fans watched Christmas and Memphis compete on season 22 of Big Brother: All Stars. Although they never met before entering the house, the duo quickly built a friendship and alliance that turned into something more after the show.

"We have such a unique and fascinating story of how we fell in love and came together," Christmas admitted. "It's wild to know Memphis and I fell in love with each other before we even shared a kiss. He's my best friend, twin flame and brings out the best of me everyday."

She added, "We accept each other as we are and love one another for who we are at our core. He's my home."

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Shares New Photos of True Thompson to Mark Milestone

2

Channing Tatum Shares First Photo of Daughter Everly’s Face

3

Kaitlynn Carter Talks Pregnancy, Where She Stands With Ex Brody Jenner

To see even more exclusive photos from the couple's engagement, check out our gallery below.

And mark your calendars for a new season of Big Brother kicking off July 7 on CBS.

New Couple Alert

Back in December 2020, Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett exclusively confirmed to E! News that they're a couple. Fast-forward to June 2021 when the pair had another big announcement. 

Vincent Hogan/Instagram @TheLXAWeddings
It's Happening

On June 23, 2021, Memphis got down on one knee and proposed to Christmas at the Little Palm Island Resort and Spa in Florida. 

Vincent Hogan/Instagram @TheLXAWeddings
She Said Yes!

In case there was any doubt, Christmas said yes as she wiped away happy tears. "She brings out the best in me," Memphis previously told E! News. "She's an amazing woman on all accounts and she's my counter flame. She's my person."

Vincent Hogan/Instagram @TheLXAWeddings
Celebrate Good Times

"My favorite part of planning the proposal was trying my hardest to make it a surprise and make it magical at the same time," Memphis told E! News. "It took a lot of thought and diversions to make sure she didn't have a clue while we were staying on a beautiful private island resort. All the planning paid off!" 

Vincent Hogan/Instagram @TheLXAWeddings
Only the Beginning

Christmas flashed her new engagement ring made from Bespoke by Adam Campbell.

Vincent Hogan/Instagram @TheLXAWeddings
New Chapter

"The best part of it all is we get to spend the rest of our lives together," Christmas shared with E! News after getting engaged. "We're obsessed with loving one another and I never want that to end!" 

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Shares New Photos of True Thompson to Mark Milestone

2

Channing Tatum Shares First Photo of Daughter Everly’s Face

3

Kaitlynn Carter Talks Pregnancy, Where She Stands With Ex Brody Jenner

4

Julia Roberts' Husband Danny Moder Shares Rare Video of Son Henry

5
Exclusive

Big Brother's Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott Are Engaged