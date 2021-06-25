Big Brother's Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott Are Engaged

Watch : "Big Brother" All-Stars Memphis & Christmas Are Dating

The power of love is strong outside of the Big Brother house.

E! News can exclusively confirm Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott are engaged after a romantic proposal at the Little Palm Island Resort and Spa in Florida on June 23.

"I was 100 percent surprised! He's so great at making me feel like I'm the most special person in the world every day, and this day was the most of all," Christmas shared with E! News. "I had no idea it was going to happen then. I know, a beautiful island, sunset at a beautiful resort…who wouldn't have guessed? I didn't'! That's because that's the kind of thing he does regularly to show me how special he believes I am."

According to Memphis, he wanted to create a proposal that was both a surprise and magical at the same time. And yes, the CEO of Garrett Group wanted the engagement ring to be perfect.

"My favorite part was creating her custom engagement ring with my longtime friend and jeweler Adam Campbell," Memphis shared. "The entire process was awesome. Adam and I reviewed so many diamonds until I found the perfect one for Christmas."