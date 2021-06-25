How Jeffrey Epstein's Death Changed Everything for Ghislaine Maxwell

Watch : Jeffrey Epstein's Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested

How did Jeffrey Epstein's death affect Ghislaine Maxwell?

Peacock documentary Epstein's Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell, out now on NBCU's streaming service, reveals never-before-seen documents and new information regarding Maxwell's alleged involvement in the "enticement of minors, sex trafficking of children and perjury," per charges of her July 2020 arrest. (She pleaded not guilty to the six-count indictment against her in Epstein's sexual abuse case.) Maxwell is currently in jail awaiting trial set to commence on July 12, 2021.

She is currently awaiting trial.

Maxwell, the daughter of late British media proprietor Robert Maxwell, was multimillionaire financier Epstein's confidante; Epstein died in his jail cell while awaiting trial for federal sex trafficking charges in August 2019.

In a haunting, exclusive sneak peek at the documentary, Maxwell's "Oxford contemporary" and writer Anna Pasternak points out the "many parallels" between Maxwell's father and Epstein.

"Did [Robert] Maxwell jump off the back of the boat in the Canary Islands, or was he murdered? Did Epstein hang himself in a New York prison, or was he murdered?" Pasternak asks. "It's actually quite creepy the similarities between them both. There's something very sinister about both stories."